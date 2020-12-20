This Christmas, identify a male in need of emotive and spiritual support and help him so that someone’s sister, daughter, aunt and mother would stay respected and safe.

This is the challenge issued by High Court judge Justice Frank Seepersad as he delivered a sermon at St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, Princes Town, yesterday.

Seepersad said the death of 18-year-old Ashanti Riley was a reminder that women continue to be brutally assaulted, maimed or murdered by the misogynistic and misguided men.

The continued massacre of the nation’s women, primarily at the hands of men, has to stop, he said.