No system yet to pay Covid tickets

There is still no system in place to pay the $1,000 fine for failing to wear a face mask.
Data from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) shows a total of 7,140 Public Health tickets were issued between September 6, 2020, and Thursday.
The following is a breakdown of tickets issued per division since the regulation came into effect last September:
• Eastern Division — 3,681 tickets
• Traffic Division — 920 tickets
• Port of Spain Division — 715 tickets
• Southern Division — 627 tickets
• Central Division — 426 tickets
• Western Division — 314 tickets
• North Eastern Division — 192 tickets
• South Western Division — 130 tickets
• Northern Division — 135 tickets
Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi told the Express in a phone interview yesterday that Cabinet on Thursday approved a further extension on the time frame for people to pay these tickets until the end of May.
“The reason for that is we want to make a small adjustment to the law, there’s a bill before the Parliament right now which will cause a small adjustment to the interaction with the Exchequer and Audit Act and that will allow us to bring the system into full gear,” he said.
He said this will see an amendment to the system of payments in and out of court.
The AG said the move to electronic payments was afoot and that means the management of the Treasury Division together with the Comptroller of Accounts has to be coordinated.
“To do the reconciliation from a whole of Government perspective the adjustments in reconciliation mechanisms to cause net versus gross payments, if you understand, a credit card has a three per cent fee attached to it so when this money goes in, to make sure the vendor/client accounts are separated out and how they reconcile from the whole of Government, that’s important to get right so the accounts of Trinidad and Tobago are correct,” he said.
Al-Rawi said this was something that flows across the system and allows the continuation of the digital payment movement.
“We’ve sorted it out at the Attorney General’s office and ministry by virtue of coordination with the Treasury Division because we are ministries so we had to amend the electronic transactions rules that were done,” he said.
He said in the case of the Judiciary, the payment into and out of courts was passed and running.
“Now in the payment of fines using credit cards, we have to make sure we deliver the net account to the Treasury,” he said.
Al-Rawi said the Judiciary will be doing an education campaign to alert people about this.
What the
regulations say
The Public Health Regulations, 2020, state that a face covering must be worn in public or the police can fine people “without reasonable excuse” and over the age of eight $1,000 for the first infraction, $2,000 for the second and $3,000 for the third.
Failure to pay the fixed penalty may result on summary conviction to a fine of $5,000 and a term of imprisonment of three days.
The regulations state that all must wear a face mask in public or when travelling.
Section 6 (7) of the regulations states: “No person shall, without reasonable excuse, be in a public space without wearing a face mask, face shield or face covering in a manner which covers his mouth, nose and chin.”
Section 6 (1) of the regulations states: ‘No person shall, without reasonable excuse, travel in a vehicle or vessel without wearing a face mask, face shield or face covering in a manner which covers his nose, mouth and chin.”
Only solo drivers are exempt from wearing masks, but if you are with your family members everyone must wear a mask in the vehicle.
Failure to do so could result in a fine.
The regulations state parents and/or guardians must also ensure children with them also wear face masks. This is not applicable to children under eight years old.
Additionally, employees working in spaces with interaction with the public must also wear face masks.
This regulation includes anyone running or exercising in public.