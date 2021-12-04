No tampering with THA election

Chief Elections Officer Fern Narcis-Scope has assured there will be no tampering or interference with the voting process in tomorrow’s Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election, following the introduction of an initiative to electronically collect data.
A simulation of the events at a polling station on election day was conducted yesterday at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort at Lowlands, Tobago, yesterday.
The new addition to the process is a data entry poll clerk who will use a cellphone to state that an elector has voted.
The system is going to be tested in two electoral districts tomorrow in Mount St George/Goodwood and Scarborough/Mt Grace—a total of 13 polling stations.
This means there will be 13 clerks with cellphones collecting data.
Speaking to reporters at the Magdalena resort yesterday, Narcis-Scope said the EBC’s data technology is intended to use technology to capture in a parallel system, some data that is already captured manually at a polling station on election day.
“There is no additional element being introduced into the voting process. This is not electronic voting. This is not additional information being collected. The process of voting is a manual one and remains as outlined in the law,” she said.
“The data entry poll clerks’ only role would be to electronically record that an elector has exercised their franchise,” she added.
Narcis-Scope said this is an exercise that can only be tested during an election.
“The timing of implementing this initiative has been questioned. but in truth and in fact it’s the only way to test the initiative—during an election,” she said. She said some of the advantages are that there is a more timely provision of data, it gives the EBC the ability to respond in real time to any operational concerns, and it also helps monitor voter turnout.
This initiative has already been rolled out in jurisdictions such as St Lucia and Canada.
She said it was the EBC’s intention to execute this initiative in urban and rural electoral districts, but bandwidth and connectivity issues in the more rural districts could have hindered the exercise. Narcis-Scope emphasised that while information will be collected electronically the EBC will be reliant on receiving the Statement of the Polls from the polling stations that have the data. She said the cost of this initiative is not expensive and encompasses paying the data entry clerks and the rental of the phones on the day.
Both the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) and the United National Congress (UNC) have written to the EBC expressing concerns about this pilot project.
Narcis-Scope said the EBC responded to the PDP, and noted a letter was received from the Opposition. She said the Commission is going to meet to consider the two political parties’ position.
Narcis-Scope said the Commission had the exercise of the simulated system with the political parties who are participating in the election, and it was unfortunate that the PDP indicated they will not attend.
“We will meet with the other stakeholders involved in this particular THA election to hear their views,” she said.
Asked how would she respond to people who claimed that this electronic collection of data initiative is an act to interfere in the election, Narcis-Scope reiterated that the process has not changed.
“In terms of those persons who are expressing a concern, as you could see, and this is one of the reasons we invited the media, the process hasn’t changed. It is information that we already had by virtue of a manual system. All we are attempting to do is to get that information a little faster,” she said.
She noted that in the 2020 parliamentary election she got a lot of phone calls from the media asking what was the voter turnout, and she really could not answer.
“But with a system like this, I could answer you truthfully; certainly whatever the system is saying at the time I would be able to put out to the media,” she added.
Narcis-Scope said the EBC is hoping that this improves its ability to provide information on any election on any given day to the media, the public and political parties.
“I could say it a thousand times—nothing has changed with the voting process, it’s simply an additional individual sending us data electronically,” she said.
She said anything that goes wrong with the pilot project will give her an indication of changes that need to be made or whether the Commission needs to partner with a telecommunications entity to give a stronger backbone on it from an IT perspective.
She said it’s a pilot project to test to see if it is something to consider to roll-out in larger elections. She noted a local government election is due in 2022. She said in 2025 three elections will be due: local government, THA elections and general elections.
“(The year) 2025 we anticipate is going to be a very busy year for the EBC, and we are hoping that by that time we have introduced certain ICT initiatives that would make transmitting results and our communication with our stakeholders better on election day,” Narcis-Scope said. The collation of data system for tomorrow’s election will be done by the EBC’s in-house IT team.
Narcis-Scope said before this system is rolled out in other elections, the EBC will have consultations with all stakeholders and ensure that it is “unhackable”. She noted there are connectivity issues in the country and is happy that there is an initiative to improve IT infrastructure in the country at large.
Narcis-Scope said it is hoped that by next year when they are looking towards preparing for the local government election, there will be better infrastructure on the ground in Trinidad where they can roll the system in a wider cross-section, after consultation with the political parties.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, by letter dated December 4, 2021, wrote to the EBC to register strong objection to the EBC’s unilateral proposal for the use of technology at polling stations for the THA Election. “It is absolutely unacceptable for the EBC to proceed with such an important measure, on the eve of an election no less, without consultation with the official Opposition,” stated Persad-Bissessar. She said the technology which the EBC mentioned in its news release was vague and raised many questions.
“It also puts our faith in a free, fair electoral process in serious doubt. I called on the EBC to state which law empowers the Commission to make such a radical change to the electoral process. Consultation with the Opposition is necessary, and I have called for an urgent meeting to discuss this matter,” she stated.
Last week PDP Deputy Leader Farley Augustine told the Express that his party was not happy with the move.
“We are not okay with the move. For starters this is the week leading to the election. If the EBC saw it fit to implement this policy, they could have shared that with us from the get-go. The second issue we have is this: the EBC is essentially doing some electronic data mining. What assurances do we have that that data is going to be secured? How do we know that that data is only going to be used by the EBC? So the EBC is going to take in real time electronically the voters as they vote,” he said then.