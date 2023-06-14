NO THANKS, KAMLA

Small political parties are not tripping over themselves to join with the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) to defeat the People’s National Movement (PNM) in the August 14 local government election.
Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) political leader Phillip Edward Alexander said yesterday that a coalition with the UNC to contest the local government election was not what Trinidad and Tobago needed.
In an interview with the Express, Alexander said he had no intention of uniting with the UNC, as the party was no different from the People’s National Movement (PNM).
Alexander was responding to a call by UNC political leader on Monday night for smaller parties to join forces with the UNC to defeat the PNM in the local government election, and then general election.
He said, “Joining up with the UNC is more lazy politics....joining up with the UNC is eeny-meeny-miny-moe politics, that is exchange politics. Trinidad needs change away from the PNM and UNC.”
Alexander said Persad-Bissessar calling for unity to remove the PNM was no different from the PNM’s call in 2015 “to remove the widely corrupt and despised UNC.
“We the people of Trinidad and Tobago have to realise moving from party A to party B and back to party A doesn’t help us and does nothing to for the country. We stay stuck in the same cycle,” he said.
Alexander said the UNC political leader was disrespectful to the smaller political parties, in the way she invited them to unite.
“Kamla is very disrespectful with this, to stand up on her public forum and calling for people to join with her, that’s throwing a fish net. The only people you can catch when throwing a fish net is fish. She knows my telephone number and if she wanted to talk to the Progressive Empowerment Party she would have called me and we would have met and we would have told her the things we were concerned about and if they were willing to fix those things we would have been willing to talk but now it’s far too long,” he said.
Alexander said the PEP was uniting with the business community, workers and other groups to bring about the change the country needed.
He has called a joint news conference for today to be held at Fiesta Plaza, Movie Towne in Port of Spain.
The purpose of the conference, the PEP stated, is to reveal an important alliance in the upcoming local government election.
MSJ’s Abdulah: No thought on it
Meanwhile, Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) political leader, David Abdulah said yesterday there had been no discussions between himself and any member of the UNC.
“No we haven’t, there has been no conversation with the UNC and no we haven’t given that any thought,” he said.
The MSJ was one of five political parties making up the coalition People’s Partnership Government led by Persad-Bissessar in the 2010 general election. Two years later, Abdulah announced the party’s withdrawal from the coalition.
National Transformation Alliance (NTA) political leader Gary Griffith also said yesterday the focus should not be on uniting all political parties but the nation.
He said, “Mr Landate (Dr Keith Rowley) has done so much to destroy and divide this great country. We have seen too much hatred, division, victimisation and intimidation in the last eight years. Let the focus not be seen as simply uniting of parties. Let the common goal be that of uniting the nation. It starts now.”
Griffith did not say whether any discussions were held with the UNC on contesting the August 14 local government election.
Nikolai wants change
Political leader of the Progressive Party Nikolai Edwards however said his party has always been interested in the idea of working with other political parties in the interest of bringing about change.
“This should be done outside of an election season where sufficient time can be spent exploring commonalities and differences without the urgency of an election date in mind. However, at this point, political aspirants are forced to consider working with parties that at one point they wanted absolutely nothing to do with,” he said.
He said the reality that alternative parties (political parties outside of the PNM and UNC) face is a lack of resources and opportunities to clearly present their policies and positions to the widest cross-section of the population.
“Some feel that the only way to get adequate coverage is to align with one of the bigger political organisations. No political party sees it as ideal that the only way to win an election or to even be taken seriously is to team up with another political party, especially where there exists differences in political ideology or agenda,” he said.
However, he said history shows that the Trinbagonian population as well isn’t kind to newcomers and there is great scepticism and apprehension.
“Therefore, parties are forced to consider the idea of a coalition or the scaling back of various positions, if only to demonstrate that there is a pathway to actually being victorious at the polls and being in the majority to bring about the legislative and policy changes necessary,” he said.
Edwards said it was not a level playing field by any means.
“And while there is interest in collaboration, it now becomes an act of desperation with many hoops to jump through to get elected, so that you can finally demonstrate by practice that you can actually provide good representation. So we welcome the move by the UNC to embrace other parties, which to us demonstrates that alternative parties and other voices might actually mean the difference between emerging successfully and the polls or remaining in opposition. Our only hope is that whatever collaboration or coalition emerges, service to the people must be the only motivating factor.”
Mickela ready to talk
Political leader of the Patriotic Front, Mickela Panday, said yesterday the party was happy to speak with any political party that is willing to put the interests of the people before their own.
“That said, the Patriotic Front is extremely disappointed that there has been no genuine movement towards local government reform. The reality being, without reform the system will continue to fail the people it is supposed to serve,” she said.