Despite Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley saying he would be first in line to receive the Covid-19 vaccine when it becomes available in Trinidad and Tobago, no Government ministers were among those to be inoculated yesterday.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said this was because of the limited number of vaccines available and the need to ensure that front line medical staff are treated with priority.
Deyalsingh was speaking yesterday during the Ministry of Health’s virtual news conference, four hours before the rollout of the vaccine at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.
He was asked if Government officials would get the shot as a demonstration of confidence in the vaccines.
Deyalsingh noted only 2,000 doses of the vaccine are currently available as the country has not yet received its allocation from the Covax facility.
The Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines administered yesterday were from a batch donated to the region by the government of India, and received from Barbados where they were first delivered.
Recipients must be given two doses, with the second dose to be administered between eight to 12 weeks following the first shot.
This means only 1,000 people can be vaccinated from the batch of 2,000 vaccines as the other 1,000 doses are being saved for their second booster shot.
Deyalsingh said he would not deprive a health worker of a dose in order to take one himself.
“We have stratified healthcare workers into those to receive the vaccines from today, working in high-risk and high-exposure conditions. So to open it up to Government, to Opposition, to senators, and then you don’t have enough for these important people, will be a bit reckless on our part.
“So this initial phase starting today, we only have 2,000 vaccines which will vaccinate 1,000 healthcare workers. We are reserving this first tranche only for front line healthcare workers. I would feel personally responsible if I took the vaccine now, used up that dose, and then a healthcare worker didn’t get it and died.”
Deyalsingh said once the allocation of 100,000 vaccines is received through the Covax facility, then the ministry will look at whether Government ministers, Opposition members and senators should receive a dose.
“Because they will qualify under essential workers on the same tier as teachers, sanitation workers and so on...this precious 2,000 doses are being reserved for those critical, high-risk, high-exposure patients.”
The allocation from the Covax facility is expected to arrive by the first week in March.
Some volunteered, others sceptical
North-Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) chief executive officer Davlin Thomas said between 50 to 100 healthcare workers would be vaccinated yesterday.
He said they came forward to be vaccinated after the NCRHA asked who was willing to take the shot.
Asked if any health workers had refused the vaccine, Thomas said the NCRHA was moving forward in vaccinating those who were at this time “most eager” to receive it while simultaneously educating those who may be hesitant.
He said while there will always be those who are sceptical, those who are willing and volunteer are the ones who are “bold and brave”.
Deyalsingh added that there was vaccine hesitancy, not just in T&T but across the world.
“But what was comforting was that most healthcare workers are just waiting and adopting a wait-and-see approach. Once they start to see their peers taking it, they are going to follow suit....
“I think most healthcare workers would take advantage of this because they understand the science and they understand the need to protect themselves and their loved ones.”
Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said the vaccination exercise would continue until the 1,000 doses are administered to health workers at the various Covid-19 treatment facilities across the country.
He said doses were also sent to Tobago for healthcare workers on the island.
Those who receive the vaccine would be monitored for at least one year to see if there are any adverse reactions, Parasram said.