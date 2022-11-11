No water as ‘Grande’ residents try to clean up

Streets in the heart of Sangre Grande that were submerged in several feet of water on Wednesday bore no signs of flooding yesterday.
However, inside the homes of many residents, this was not the case.
Water-soaked beds, clothing, furniture and appliances were surrounded by sludge and stagnant water.
Brown lines along the walls showed how high the flood waters had reached the day before.
The passage of a tropical wave over Trinidad and Tobago early Wednesday morning caused torrential rainfall that led to rivers over-topping their banks in various parts of Trinidad.
In Sangre Grande, high tide exacerbated the problem, and led to water streaming along several streets and into the yards and homes of residents.
One of the affected streets was Neeranjan Street.
Speaking to the Express as she swept water out of the ground floor of her family’s two-storey home along that street yesterday, a visibly frustrated Sumatee Ramsundar said she tried everything to prevent the disaster.
She pointed to a two-foot concrete barrier she had someone construct to prevent water from rushing into her living room, kitchen and bedrooms.
Flood waters gushed over that barrier on Wednesday.
“I did everything to block the water from coming in, and it’s still coming in. I built it earlier this year because of flooding. This is the third flood since then,” Ramsundar said.
“The flood came like a thief in the night. We got up about 3 a.m. and water was already inside. We didn’t have time to move anything,” she said.
In the background, a workman used a bucket to scoop out water from the living room.
In the bedroom, water and a thick layer of slippery sediment covered the floor.
Ramsundar said all of her daughter’s clothes were soaked, and her bed was wet.
As Ramsundar and other affected Sangre Grande residents feverishly tried to clean up yesterday, they faced another problem—a lack of water.
“Since 5 p.m. yesterday, the water was locked off and today people are looking to clean, and they have no water to do so. I’m dropping off disinfectants and other cleaning products, but the residents have no water to clean,” lamented Councillor for Sangre Grande North West Nassar Hosein.
Bedroom under water
A five-minute drive away, at Unity Lane, resident Shurland Callender’s yard was waterlogged—a far cry from what it looked like on Wednesday.
He told the Express he was at work on Wednesday and saw the water rising via cameras linked to his mobile phone.
He said he rushed home just in time to put equipment and other items on higher ground. His bedroom was inundated with water.
Callender, who has been living in the area for about seven years, said while the surrounding area floods a bit during heavy rainfall, the water quickly recedes.
He said because of a nearby construction project “the water has nowhere to go now”.
“Since the developer came and back-filled the land using material from the hill, this has been happening. All the material he pushed into the drains. The Ministry of Works drainage department came, the supervisor came, and they said they will get back to me. All they advised me to do was to keep sending my reports,” Callender said.
He said he has also been in contact with the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) about the issue since 2021, and has been sending photographs of flood damage.
Callender said the project started around 2018, but residents’ woes began in 2020.
Cumuto Tumpuna
Road collapses
During Wednesday’s downpour, a large chunk of a section of the Cumuto Tumpuna Road collapsed and was washed away by raging waters.
By yesterday morning, the entire section had collapsed.
Social media posts urged motorists to seek alternative routes to get to San Raphael and Cumuto.
However, the Ministry of Works and Transport said the roadway had been closed to vehicular traffic since October 14 this year, following a failed culvert crossing.
“This closure was necessary to ensure the safety of road users and to undertake critical rehabilitation works. Despite reports in the public domain, main routes exist which include Cumuto Road, Tumpuna Road and the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway,” the ministry said in a media release.
The ministry said it was pursuing emergency works to replace the failed culvert crossing to reinstate the roadway, through the use of in-house resources. It said the necessary steelwork and framework were completed off-site. However, on-site works were delayed due to adverse weather.