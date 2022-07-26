FILE - A General Motors sign is seen at its facility in Langhorne, Pa., on Oct. 16, 2019. General Motors' second-quarter net income fell 40% from a year ago as computer chip and parts shortages hobbled factory output and drove the company's U.S. sales down more than 15%. The Detroit automaker said it made $1.67 billion from April, 2022, through June, 2022, in part because it couldn't deliver 95,000 vehicles during the quarter because they were built without one part or another. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)