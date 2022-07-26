After their taps ran dry last week, residents of Upper and Lower Cumuto are pleading for a piped water supply.
According to a resident, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has not provided much assistance for the community’s ongoing water deficit since last year (WASA).
Cherry Ann Bain, who has lived in the area for several years, says while the water supply was never consistent throughout the week, residents had water at least every other day.
Bain told the Express yesterday that despite several complaints about the water shortages to WASA, the agency’s representatives were unable to provide an explanation.
“I called the WASA call centre about the problem, but the CSR couldn’t explain why we don’t have a supply of water. It is frustrating that this has persisted for such a long time. I also spoke with a WASA supervisor, who was unaware of the cause of our lack of water and promised to look into it,” she said.
Bain, a nursing assistant, said she recognises that there are water challenges around the country and that some places may have a scheduled water supply, but she doesn’t understand why she is getting conflicting signals from CSR employees at WASA Cumuto station.
“Some of the CSRs say we are on a water schedule, but others insist we are not. Last week was spent without water. We had water on Friday for a short while, but by Saturday morning it had disappeared once more. On Sunday, several residents called WASA once more, and WASA representatives told us they had received instructions to advise customers to request a truck-borne water supply. We requested a truck-borne water supply last Wednesday, and as of today (Monday), we still haven’t received a truck-borne water supply,” she said.
Bain said she is worried since WASA officials have frequently stated they are unsure why the area lacks a scheduled or regular water supply.
She explained that she resorted to the media for assistance because there was an issue with the water schedule in Cumuto and WASA was slow to respond.
Bain, who has been relentless in her pursuit of answers about the area’s water limitations, stated that some WASA officials told her that water is present but residents must wait for it to reach their taps due to low pressure.
“The water never came out of the taps even after waiting several hours. The issue persists whether it’s the dry season or the rainy season,” she said
Short showers
When we call the WASA call centre, they tell us we are not on a schedule, which contradicts what the WASA CSR told me on Monday that the water schedule for my area is Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. It is quite annoying.”
According to Bain, residents have been without water for the past week, with the exception of Friday, and they don’t want to go another week without it.
She stressed the importance of hygiene as a frontline employee dealing with Covid patients at the hospital.
Daily domestic tasks are difficult, according to Bain, as some buckets are typically just partially full because the water from the taps doesn’t last long enough to fill everything.
She said even something as simple as taking a shower before she leaves for work is difficult because it could significantly deplete her meagre water supply.
WASA: Emergency repairs
According to WASA corporate communications manager for WASA Daniel Plenty, service to the area has been disrupted by ongoing emergency repair work in the nation’s northeast region.
He said while repairs are being done, “affected customers can request a truck supply of water through our call centre at 800-4420/6.”