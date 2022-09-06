FLOODED rivers and the clogging of waterways at some water treatment plants yesterday led to low or no water pressure in parts of Central, North and South Trinidad.
In a news release yesterday, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) advised customers served by the Caroni water treatment plant and Valsayn and El Socorro booster stations “who are presently experiencing low pressures or no water supply, that this is due to flooded river conditions and clogged band screens and trash racks at the raw water intake of the facility”.
Residents in Chaguanas and environs experienced low pipe-borne water pressure from early yesterday, while a few communities in the Longdenville area reported having no supply.
According to some social media feedback, customers in some parts of north and south were also impacted.
Inclement weather conditions have persisted for close to a week, with midday thunderstorms bringing heavy rains almost daily across the country. Flooding, high winds and landslides have occurred in Central, South and West Trinidad with frequency over the past week.
WASA said yesterday the situation at the Caroni plant has resulted in “reduced production at the plant, from the normal 75 million gallons per day (mgd) to 60 mgd”.
“The Authority is currently carrying out emergency works to clean the screens and trash racks at the raw water intake, which is expected to be completed by 4 p.m. today (yesterday),” WASA said.
Wide impact
The Authority stated that affected areas in North Trinidad served by the Valsayn and El Socorro booster stations included Saddle Road, San Juan Bagatelle, Laventille Road, Febeau Village, Success Village, Laventille, Malick, Trou Macaque, Barataria, St. Anns, Morvant, Cascade, East Dry River, Dibe, Long Circular, Port of Spain, St James, St Barbs, Cocorite, Gonzales and Belmont.
In Central Trinidad, low to no water was reported in Piarco, Caroni North and South Bank Road, as well as Cunupia, Endeavour, Chaguanas, Jerningham Road, Lange Park, Longdenville, Felicity, California, Caroni Savannah Road, Korea Village, Bank Village, Waterloo, Carapichaima, St. Mary’s, McBean, Couva, Windsor Park, Esperanza, Claxton Bay, Marabella and the City of San Fernando.
In South-West Trinidad, areas including La Romaine, Palmiste, Phillipine, Woodland, Debe, Penal, Siparia and Fyzabad were affected.
For further information or assistance, customers can contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/4426.