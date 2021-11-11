Non-medics to administer vaccines

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi says the Government is preserving the number of people who are able to administer Covid-19 vaccines.
He explained yesterday that under the Emergency Powers Regulations, issued in June of this year, pharmacists, veterinary surgeons, dentists, emergency medical technicians and paramedics, medical laboratory technicians, radiographers and nurses were included in the list of people who will be able to administer the vaccines under the direction and supervision of medical practitioners.
With the state of emergency coming to an end, the Attorney General is amending the parent legislation to allow these categories of professionals to continue to have the authority to administer the Covid-19 vaccine.
Al-Rawi was responding to questions on the Miscellaneous Provisions Vaccination Personnel Bill 2021.
The bill’s long title is An Act to Amend the Emergency Ambulance Services and Medical Personnel Act; Pharmacy Board Act; the Nursing Personnel Act; the Dental Profession Act; Veterinary Surgeons Act; the Professions related to Medicine Act to authorise additional personnel to administer the Covid-19 vaccines under the direction and supervision of medical practitioners.”
More personnel needed
Al-Rawi told the Express these people had been able to administer vaccines under Emergency Powers Regulations but they will have the authority to do it under the respective pieces of legislation which govern their professions.
“As you know we are doing mass vaccination sites and vaccination is an issue.
“After declaring the state of emergency and opening up the mass vaccination sites, it became apparent that we needed more personnel to do the work.
“Under the state of emergency, via the regulations we are able to expand the category of persons who by law could administer the vaccines.
“So the state of emergency Number 3 regulation was amended to include all of these people.
“In light of the state of emergency coming to an end on November 29, 2021, I have taken the opportunity to amend the parent acts so that the same category of persons can continue to administer, by virtue of the primary legislation, as opposed to using any state of emergency regulations,” he said.
He said on June 12, the regulations allowed for veterinary surgeons, dentists, medical interns, paramedic and pharmacist to give the vaccines.
That was expanded in July to include medical laboratory technicians and radiographers on July 9.
“These permissions will die on November 29 when the state of emergency ends, so I am amending the parent laws to allow these persons to administer Covid-19 vaccines,” he said.
“This (legislation) is evidence that the state of emergency is coming to an end,” he added.
The country is currently facing a rapid increase in the spread of Covid-19 infections and rising pressure on the availability of bed space, especially in intensive care units.
The Miscellaneous Vaccination Personnel bill appears on the Supplemental Order Paper and it is expected to be debated today.
Today is likely to be a long day in the House of Representatives, as the Government has indicated it will also debate the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority Bill.
Prime Minister’s Question Time is also scheduled for today’s sitting, which starts at 1.30 p.m.