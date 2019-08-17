The Ministry of Health is advising the population of its Policy for Treating with non-nationals with respect to the provision of public health care services.
This policy speaks to the healthcare services which will be afforded to all non-nationals:
a. Emergency Medical Services including: initial treatment, stabilization and discharge for acute medical conditions such as accidents, injuries, asthma, heart attacks, stroke, diabetic coma; and relevant diagnostics for acute care (using the Canadian Triage & Acuity Scale (CTAS) I-V which is currently the standard assessment tool used in all public health Accident and Emergency (A&E) Departments);
b. All Population and Public Health Services including: immunization and treatment of communicable diseases, such as HIV/AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), and other high-risk infectious diseases (e.g. Malaria).
The population is also reminded that, based on long-established policy, persons who have been to Central or South America are excluded from donating blood for a period of six months, due to the circulation of certain endemic diseases within these territories (e.g. Malaria , Chagas Disease).
The Ministry of Health said it was committed to safeguarding the health of the population and the provision of the best possible service to the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.