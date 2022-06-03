North, East spared major flooding

Despite hours of persistent, heavy rainfall, areas in North and East Trinidad were spared major flooding and landslides yesterday.
However, if incessant rainfall continues into today, this may change, chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation Anil Juteram said.
Juteram and a team were on the ground yesterday touring the various watercourses throughout the region and assessing their water levels.
Speaking to the Express via telephone, he said checks were made at the Cunapo Southern Main Road River, North Oropouche River and Vega de Oropouche River.
“So far, the rivers are a little less than half capacity. If the constant rain persists throughout the night, when water comes down from Tamana, that’s when the low-lying areas would be in danger. But so far, everything is okay. We don’t anticipate any roofs to be blown off, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed,” he said.
Valencia East/Toco Councillor Terry Rondon said via telephone that there were no reports of landslides in his district. “Everything is nice in Toco,” he said.
Chairman of the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation Kwasi Robinson told the Express that as at 1.30 p.m., there was limited street and flash flooding in his region.
“There are no reports thus far that any homes were damaged or any damage to properties like cars, and there were no threats to safety. We don’t have any reports of any blown-off roofs. So far, we are faring pretty well,” he said.
On Wednesday, the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Office issued a “yellow level” adverse weather alert for T&T due to a tropical wave.
The alert took effect from 8 a.m. yesterday and ends today at 2 p.m.
According to the Met Office, during this period, thunderstorms are 60 to 80 per cent likely to occur, affecting Tobago and northern parts of Trinidad yesterday, followed by extended periods of showers and/or persistent rainfall, which can affect both islands into today.
It noted that winds can gust in excess of 55km/h in heavy showers and thunderstorms.
Another two weeks of rain
The Met Office also forecast yesterday that there was a 60 to 80 per cent chance that the next seven days were likely to be wet, with a similar forecast likely for the following week.
“This extended range forecast bridges the gap between the daily forecast and seasonal forecast, and will allow you to plan ahead,” the Met Office said on its Facebook page and website.
It noted in a separate statement that overall, the 2022 wet season is likely to be volatile and erratic, with wetter than usual (above-normal) conditions.
“The Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) is likely to enhance local rainfall during the second and third weeks of June. However, June is expected to receive less rainfall than usual (below-normal) overall,” the Met Office said.
“The first half of the 2022 wet season, June/July/August, is likely to be wet as usual while the rest of the season is likely to be wetter than usual, with above-normal rainfall expected. Potential for flooding is elevated,” it added.
Wednesday marked the start of the 2022 hurricane season, which is the part of the year with the highest incidence of tropical storms and hurricanes.