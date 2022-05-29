The 2022 World Population Review, which ranked Trinidad and Tobago sixth among countries with the highest crime rate globally, should not be viewed by the population as all bad news, says acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob.
The reason for the high ranking was based on the number of reports of serious crimes made, coupled with the detection rate by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), he said, adding that the detection rate has been consistently increasing.
The rating shows the TTPS is doing an overall “good job” in detecting the committal of serious crimes and bringing persons before the court, he said.
“Who knows, if by next year the detection rate continues to go up, we might rank as fourth,” said Jacob, during a phone interview.
The report said “Trinidad and Tobago’s Government faced several challenges in its effect (sic) to reduce crime, such as bureaucratic resistance to change, the negative influence of gangs, drugs, economic recession and an overburdened legal system”.
But in Jacob’s view, the high ranking was not all bad news. He pointed out the analysis was done based on all serious crimes committed per capita over the first four months of this year.
“We in the Police Service need to emphasis that the reason is based on serious crimes comprising violent crimes, violent offences, property crimes, fraud offences and, most important, possession offences,” said Jacob.
He pointed out that the perceived view of many members of the public that the report was based only on murders was not accurate.
While murder is a serious crime, Jacob said other crimes fall into the “serious crime” category.
“We want to emphasis to the population that we are not dealing with just homicides, we are dealing with all serious crimes, so basically when we have an increase in possession offences (and), obviously our data numbers will go up, so the more firearms we recover, the more narcotics that we detect and the more fraud offences that we deal with, it would carry up our figures.
“So good work by the police in our firearm and drugs initiative that we are running would cause our numbers to go up, but also our detection rate will go up. And as you are aware, at this point in time, our detection rate is at 34 per cent (when it comes to murder).
Let’s work together
The acting Commissioner pointed out that around this time last year, T&T’s murder detection rate was at 27 per cent.
So far this year, the detection rate stands at 33.2 per cent, he said.
“We want the population to know that this sixth ranking they are talking about is based on general serious crimes. We are simply saying that the more possession crimes we detect, the numbers will go up.
“People in their minds will only be thinking about murders, but as it relates to homicides, Trinidad and Tobago’s homicide rate has decreased from being 37.4 per cent in 2019 per 100,000 citizens to 32 per cent in 2021. So in 2019, we were at 37.4 per cent, but in 2020, we were at 32. Right now, we are at around 33.2 per cent,” he said.
Jacob admitted the murder rate has increased when compared to the corresponding period last year, but he also pointed out murder figures from other Caribbean countries that were ranked lower than Trinidad and Tobago in the report.
“But we want to compare with Jamaica who they say is ranked lower then us when it comes to serious crimes. Because in Jamaica, they have less fraud offences, they have detected less firearms and ammunition than us, so Jamaica was 47.4 per cent per 100,000 in 2019 (when it came to murder), and in 2021, they were 49.6 per cent.
“So we’re just using that to show the people—look, you saying Jamaica in a better position than us, but when it comes to homicides, Jamaica is 49.6 per cent per 100,000.
“We are right now 33.2 per cent. Bahamas is 39.4 per cent, St Lucia is 37.5 per cent, so we’re just using that example to demonstrate it is not murders the report is based upon.
“We may have more reports per capita because of our high detection in relation to the recovery of firearms, recovery of ammunition, fraud offences and things like that,” said the acting Commissioner.
Jacob said the TTPS wanted to ensure the population that it was “fully aware, we are cognisant that there is a high number of violent crimes in Trinidad and Tobago, and when it comes to murder, we know we are higher than last year. But we are on par with 2019. However, we do not take solace in that.
“What we are saying is that we have to continue working together to reduce the incidents of violent crimes in Trinidad and Tobago. We find the numbers are still too high and we are working to cut it down,” he said.