Not all businesses want tighter curfew

Several business groups yesterday voiced disagreement with a recommendation for the current curfew of 9 p.m.-to-5 a.m. be shifted to 6 p.m.-to-6 a.m.
Head of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association Gregory Aboud suggested the amended curfew during a virtual meeting of business groups and chambers with Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young and Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon on Wednesday.
In a statement yesterday, president of the Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT) Rajiv Diptee said the association did not support the change and “distances itself from such statements”.
“In the current situation where curfew begins at 9 p.m., the closing time of supermarkets ranges from two to three hours before the start of the curfew. This is in order to ensure the staff arrive home in a timely manner and to organise for the next day,” he stated.
Diptee said Young was quite correct when he stated on Wednesday that if the proposed extension starts at 6 p.m., supermarkets would have to close at 4 p.m., and in some cases even earlier.
“An earlier closing time would only mean customers would have less shopping hours, which would result in increased gathering in the supermarkets, which SATT is vehemently against, and has been working assiduously to increase current preventative measures for both staff and customers,” he stated.
“Additionally, SATT does not support a system whereby shoppers are allocated shopping date by surname, as this will create a logistical nightmare. However, the Association will work with the Government to combat vaccine hesitancy,” Diptee added.
Creating chaos
The Chaguanas Chamber had similar views on the curfew suggestion.
In a statement, president Richie Sookhai said it could create a greater rush at essential establishments that are allowed to operate during this time.
“These establishments, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, will need to close their doors earlier which may lead to panic buying and create an even greater congregation while shopping,” Sookhai said.
“While we appreciate that these measures can help in reducing the spread, mass vaccination sites and programmes to help mitigate vaccine hesitancy are the key to successfully flattening the curve and reopening our economy,” he stated.
Also commenting on the issue was president of the Arima Business Association Reval Chattergoon, who, in a telephone interview with the Express, said a 6 p.m.-to-6 a.m. curfew would only create chaos at supermarkets and pharmacies.
“I’m really not in support of it,” he said.
Greater numbers
In a statement yesterday, the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers emphasised that it did not make any call for further lockdown restrictions or increasing the curfew hours from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
“One risk that may resonate is that persons will tend to congregate in greater numbers than before and will create the conditions for greater Covid spread,” the Confederation stated.
“The Confederation urges our citizens to continually adhere to the health protocols, the laws that govern the State of Emergency and try to be vaccinated. The vaccine is the main weapon to use against this deadly pandemic. We will continue to co-operate with the Government and work assiduously to drive the infection figures and death toll figures in a downward manner,” it added.