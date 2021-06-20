Not at whim and fancy of Govt, says Kamla

THE job of Police Commissioner is sacrosanct and the process of selecting a top cop must not be at the whim and fancy of a government, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said yesterday.
The former prime minister said the United National Congress (UNC) will decide whether it supports Government’s move to make changes to the process of appointing a Police Commissioner (CoP) and Deputy Police Commissioners when it gets sight of the legal notice.
In a phone interview with the Express, she said the Opposition will also meet in caucus to decide whether it will throw support behind the re-appointment of Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.
Griffith’s three-year contract comes to an end in August.
“The recruitment of Police Commissioner and deputies is a very serious matter and it cannot just be interfered with, cases way back went right to the Privy Council have always said their job is sacrosanct, they are institutionally protected and it is for a reason, you cannot have Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners who may be chosen at a whim and fancy of a ruling government to the detriment of the TTPS (Trinidad and Tobago Police Service),” she said.
“You can’t have a Commissioner chosen in a vikey-vie manner, all these political considerations, so it is a very important exercise so therefore we await to see what the order is going to say. As with many things with this Attorney General, I don’t believe a thing he says until I see it in black and white so we will await seeing it (today),” she added.
Persad-Bissessar pointed out that there is no debate of the order but the Opposition will decide whether it will bring a motion to negatise it as it did in 2015.
“The Government will lay in Parliament the relevant legal notice, the order, and only after it’s filed and the Opposition has sight of it can we determine whether we go for the next step of the process,” she said.
“The second step, if we find it is unconstitutional, as we had found with the 2015 order, we can file a motion to have the order negatised,” she added.
Persad-Bissessar said that motion can then be debated in both Houses of Parliament.
“Because the Government has a built-in majority in both the Senate and the House, they will just need a simple majority vote which is their own vote and therefore any motion to negatise, the Government will win that debate, which is also what happened in the 2015 order,” she said.
Court action
Persad-Bissessar said the only recourse will be through the courts.
“The next step would be to go to the High Court to have it struck down. We will make those decisions when we get sight of the order,” she said.
Asked if the Opposition will support the reappointment of Griffith, Persad-Bissessar said they will collectively decide.
She noted that the Opposition abstained from the vote in 2018 when Griffith’s name was before the Parliament on a matter of principle.
“There was a reason we abstained in 2018, it was because they had come with three people before Captain Griffith and all of them they had said the process was flawed so it seemed inconsistent that you saying the entire process was flawed for one, two, three but when you came with Captain Griffith it was not flawed. We did not actually vote against him, on principle we abstained,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said there were several issues with the 2015 order.
The High Court ruled against the Attorney General in the challenge to the constitutionality of the Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Selection Process) Order 2015 brought by retired police inspector Harridath Maharaj who was represented by Persad-Bissessar and former attorney general Anand Ramlogan.
The 2015 order purported to place initiation of the appointment process into the hands of the Minister of National Security, a minister of government and part of the Executive arm of the State.
However, there is no role under the Constitution, even as amended in 2006, for the introduction of a member of the Executive arm of the State in the process of appointment of the Commissioner of Police or Deputy Commissioner of Police.
The court further held that the use of the National Insurance Property Development Company (Nipdec) or a wholly-owned State company via the Central Tenders Board Act to select the recruitment firm that would interview and short-list candidates was unconstitutional and illegal.