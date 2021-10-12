Not backing down

Protests continued throughout the Barrackpore/Princes Town area yesterday despite the threat of legal action and police investigation from the Ministry of Works and Transport.
This after residents on Monday blocked access to the area with fiery debris at seven locations in protest of what they said were deteriorating roads, an insufficient water supply and agricultural issues.
Many gathered at points along the Barrackpore Connector Road, Kanhai Junction, Cunjal and Cumuto Road with reports of protests in Indian Walk and Hindustan. Calling for an immediate response from authorities on Monday, protesters said that action would continue without any intervention.
Hours later a release from the Ministry of Works condemned the methods used by protesters, stating that the damage done to Barrackpore’s roads by fires would cost $375,000 to repair. The release stated that these protests would be investigated by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and called resident’s actions unpatriotic.
But yesterday morning, protesting continued with some areas again being blockaded by burning tyres, debris and wreckage.
At several points throughout the constituency, residents’ actions were punctuated by a heavy police presence.
In Rochard Douglas Road, residents prevented passing vehicles and advised them to find another route.
And at various stops in Barrackpore, police removed burning tyres to allow the passage of vehicles. In Hindustan access to the Devil’s Woodyard attraction was blocked by fires that outlined several points of caved roads and potholes.
Police there met with Member of Parliament Michelle Benjamin who said she was standing in solidarity with her constituents.
She earlier responded to the ministry’s $375,000 repair claim referring to the ministry’s response as an attempt at suppression.
In a release, Benjamin questioned the ministry’s “threat of legal action”, and its assessment of damage.
She called on Works Minister Rohan Sinanan to fix the decrepit roads in Barrackpore and the entire constituency of Moruga//Tableland.
In response to residents’ claims of water supply issues, water provider WASA acknowledged a disruption in supply in Kanhai Trace South and Jones Village which it said last received a supply on September 28. The Authority said service to these areas was to be restored yesterday, citing an undersized pipeline as the cause of varying supplies.
“The Authority wishes to note that at present the pipeline supplying the area is undersized, which at times impacts the pressures and reliability of the service. To address this, the Authority is currently engaged in installing a new six-inch diameter pipeline, to replace the existing four-inch diameter pipeline that serves the area.
This project will be completed by the end of this week, WASA stated, adding that service to the Cunjal area had been disrupted by a ruptured 16-inch transmission pipeline as a result of a landslip in the Indian Walk area and other issues.
Repairs to this pipeline will be completed on Monday and service restored, WASA added.