Not caring for our children

The indictment of the Children’s Authority—the long-awaited, newly-minted State institution responsible for child protection—was a significant moment in 2022.
Amid serial incidents of severe child abuse and systemic failures, the Judith Jones-led independent investigation team appointed to investigate reports of child abuse at children’s homes found not only that the Authority is “failing to meet its mandate”, but also that it is not “structured and staffed” to deliver.
It was a damning conclusion strengthened by the weight of the Cabinet that appointed the investigators.
But the finding was unsurprising.
Over the years, this newspaper has presented precise investigative reporting on human resource and other deficiencies at the Authority, told through stories of families whose lives have been damaged rather than healed when the Authority intervened. Journalistic findings were reinforced by the many court matters filed by families against the Authority that the Authority lost.
The Judith Jones Committee findings widened and formalised the picture that had been emerging of an institution weak and ineffective in the face of an epidemic of violence against children.
That the report was laid in Parliament in April 2022, five months after it was submitted, suggested lazy political leadership in addressing both the report and the realities it investigated. Questions about why it took so long to table a report containing urgent recommendations were not answered by Gender Affairs Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy, the Authority’s line minister.
As 2022 ended, there was yet no direction from Webster-Roy on when and how the Authority will be restructured to make it fit for purpose. Webster-Roy has been the first and only minister with oversight of the Children’s Authority since it became operational in 2015.
The Margaret Kistow Home
One of her most consequential reactions to the report came as 2022 wrapped up: she invoked her ministerial authority under the Children’s Community Residences Foster Care and Nurseries Act to reverse the Authority’s decision to close the Margaret Kistow Children’s Home. The Kistow Home was specially flagged in the Judith Jones report as “at risk for catastrophe”. It was identified for immediate closure.
Given the political antecedents of the home, Webster-Roy is being asked for a fulsome explanation of her decision by Opposition Senator David Nakhid.
The Judith Jones report spooked child advocate and former minister Verna St Rose Greaves to resurface references to the Robert Sabga report—a similar 1997 government investigation into child abuse. That sensational report detailing routine paedophilia at children’s homes became grist for national outrage. The police were asked to account for what they did about the allegations contained therein.
By late August this year, police arrested a 51-year-old man in connection with some of the 1997 allegations.
Public focus turned also on the Catholic Church, responsible for several of the most established children’s homes against which decades of allegations have been made. In quick time, by May 2022, the church announced its own investigation. As 2022 ended, Archbishop Jason Gordon said the church’s internal report had been completed and will be actioned in the new year.
St Michael’s School for Boys
The year ended, too, with the announcement that another old children’s facility, St Michael’s School for Boys, shuttered in 2018 for the same reasons of decades of abuse allegations, will be reopened. This time around, the facility has high hopes of healing the hurts of 12-to-18-year-olds who are in need of care and supervision (CHINS).
Hope in this project is blunted by the fact that the Children’s Authority, already described as unable to deliver, will be the ultimate monitor to ensure the home avoids its chilling past.
At the centre of the Judith Jones report was the fate of two boys, Semion Daniel and Antonio Francois, who were among five teenagers who absconded from the Authority’s Valsayn Child Support Centre in March 2021.
Daniel and Francois were ambushed and murdered at an abandoned house at Desperlie Crescent, Laventille, days after they fled the children’s home.
The Judith Jones report found numerous failings at the Valsayn facility and concluded that the Authority’s negligence resulted in the death of the boys. At the time of his murder, Francois was showing signs of rehabilitation, said the investigators.
Landmark judgment
Wrapping up the year was a landmark judgment from the Privy Council that upheld an award of $1.92 million for a child—now 19—with Prader-Willi Syndrome who suffered serial, unrelenting abuse at a shopping list of State facilities.
Perhaps it was an innocent judicial error, perhaps there was no place else to send him. Whatever the reason, the 2012 decision by former senior magistrate Jo-Anne Connor to commit the then-nine-year-old to St Michael’s School for Boys, an institution for offenders, although Jake had committed no offence, made the boy available for constant physical and sexual abuse. He was later ordered into St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital, a facility for adults suffering with mental illness although he was neither an adult nor mentally ill. He was medicated and raped there.
In an interview with the Sunday Express last week, Jake’s mother detailed all the ways in which State institutions failed her child and damaged her family. People and systems meant to heal have only hurt her family, leaving more damage to be repaired.
Jake’s story was first highlighted in this newspaper, after which former attorney general Anand Ramlogan SC moved to locate the mother and represent the child’s interest, pro bono, in a seven-year legal battle with the State that was ultimately resolved by the Privy Council.
Jake’s story, and the stories of many other children and families abused by the child-care system, was first revealed by journalists and followed up by the news media until resolution. The news media’s attention to these families has helped to create public impatience with the persistent failures of the country’s child-care system. In that impatience and in journalists’ continuing tenacity and fortitude in reporting these cases lies hope for professional and modern child care in 2023.