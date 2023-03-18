Blame the DPP

IN a scathing rebuke of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, Chief Justice Ivor Archie last night insisted that the seeming crisis at the Office of the DPP and its impact on the criminal justice system is to a large measure due to the lack of co-operation and action from the DPP.
Not only does the Chief Justice insist that the DPP is not taking sufficient action in seeking to fill vacancies but failing to file indictments and using archaic approaches in the criminal justice system.
Archie reminded that he (Archie) had expressed concern that only 11 indictments had been filed for the entire year.
The Chief Justice said this was met with significant blowback from both the DPP and others in and through the media and otherwise who appeared to conflate expressing concern about anything indicating a lack of efficiency in the Office of the DPP with an attack on the DPP’s independence.
Archie said, “I express concern now that in the five years of the Children’s Court, not a single indictment has been filed by the DPP in that Court. The court was created to use tools to arrest troublesome behaviour and, in using restorative justice principles in dealing with children, turn them from becoming adult criminals. The passage of time destroys this hope and the entire purpose of the court.”
In a statement posted to the Judiciary’s Facebook page and website, the Chief Justice who is also the chairman of the Judicial and Legal Service Commission said he felt constrained to speak out at this time to address what he called the misconceptions that are circulating in the public domain regarding the criminal justice system.
The Chief Justice accused the DPP of tardiness and sometimes not performing his role of indicating the need to fill vacancies in his department or putting forward names and appraisals for individuals to be promoted.
The CJ outlined the process and the central role of the DPP, often suggesting that Gaspard was not helping in the urgent need to fill vacancies and suggesting that the JLSC has been acting with dispatch.
The CJ argued that the DPP’s input is crucial as he is the person responsible for the management, professional development, and succession planning in his department.
With regard to internal promotions, the CJ said the JLSC does not have oversight of performance management and appraisal and therefore awaits confirmation from the Head of the Department of satisfactory performance before promoting officers under its purview.
“So far as the filling of recently vacated offices is concerned, the following is noteworthy:
lOn December 1, 2022, two officers at the level of Deputy DPP were elevated to the High Court Bench. No recommendations have been received to fill their posts;
lOn April 28, 2022, the JLSC promoted three officers to the position of Assistant DPP, thereby exhausting the Merit List. One vacancy remains but no recommendations have been received from the DPP;
lThere are ten vacant offices of Senior State Counsel. On Jul 29, 2022, the DPP was requested to submit recommendations for the filling of that office. A reminder was issued on November 3, 2022. To date, no recommendations or any other correspondence have been received.
lAccording to the Chief Justice, in the past, the JLSC has also been forced to promote officers “pending receipt of performance appraisals” in recognition of the demoralising effect that the delay would have on competent officers.
lHe said the JLSC also notes that on more than one occasion the DPP advised that some offices should not be filled because of inadequate physical space.
Need for training
programme
for young attorneys
In his statement the Chief Justice noted that in October 2020, in response to concerns raised by the DPP about the functioning of the criminal justice system during the Covid-19 pandemic, he wrote to the DPP reminding him of the Judiciary’s willingness to assist with the development of his HR and ICT units and the Cabinet Note that was drafted for Chambers Management inclusive of but not limited to HR, ICT, including job descriptions and organisational charts, had been with him for some me.
The Chief Justice said he highlighted to the DPP the need for a formal, structured training programme for young attorneys, in the absence of a development path for young Counsel.
He pledged the support of the Judiciary’s senior management team.
“We remain willing but can only act at the request of the DPP,” Archie insisted.
Archie recalled that at a Criminal Justice Committee Meeting, the DPP said he had not filled the contract positions because they were all junior positions.
According to Archie, the DPP was then asked by the Attorney General whether he wanted the AG to approach Cabinet to have Senior Legal Counsel positions on contract created.
Archie said, “The DPP, who responded positively was asked whether he thought he could get senior attorneys to fill the posts. He indicated that he could. The two Senior Legal Counsel positions were approved by Cabinet.”
The senior contract posts have not been filled, said Archie.
Staffing levels
The Chief Justice also rubbished the suggestion by the DPP that he requires at least 150 attorneys to man the criminal courts, saying that when one considers the number of courts and judges it simply is not workable.
“I cannot say that I am at all convinced and so I must express concern at the insistence by the DPP on this level of staffing before agreeing to move forward to accept any change that may give relief to the criminal justice system. I must also admit that I am at a loss to see the need for a ratio of more than three prosecutors to a judge for most cases, with a small cohort in the district court for summary matters, at the Court of Appeal and ten for initial hearings. I have expressed the view that it is a matter of management, of assignment systems, and of scheduling.” Archie concluded.
Archie posited that in order to avoid the appearance of bias or of engaging combatively with stakeholders, the Judiciary is often obliged to take criticism, whether justified or not, and to exercise forbearance while erroneous information circulates, hoping and trusting that other persons or agencies who also have a responsibility to educate the public and ensure democracy, speak out.
The Chief Justice insisted, “Service Commissions, given their neutral constitutional role, similarly refrain from engaging in debate on traditional and social media. It is most unfortunate therefore that it has come to a stage at which as Chief Justice, I must speak.”