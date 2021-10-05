Not for the rich man

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert yesterday defended the 2022 national budget, insisting it was not a fiscal package for the “rich man”.
He said Government could not control the price of food, and all Government could do was remove taxes.
During his budget presentation on Monday, he announced that foods like biscuits, cooking oil, canned vegetables, corn flakes, canned fish, canned meat, curry, juice, sausages, ham, ketchup, bottled water and pigtail would be added to the VAT (value-added tax)-free list.
The Supermarket Association (SATT) noted yesterday that the following items are already zero rated as listed in Section 8 (2016), Schedule 2, of the Value Added Tax Act: corned beef, curry, sardine and smoked herring.
Commenters took to social media after Imbert’s budget announcement to ask why VAT was not removed on other basic items.
Some argued that the budget was not for people with small incomes.
Speaking at the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association’s (TTMA) post-budget webinar yesterday, Imbert said the Central Marketing Agency, which saw the Government importing goods, was a complete disaster riddled with inefficiencies, cost overruns and theft.
He said Government consulted with stakeholders to determine which items would benefit from a tax exemption to improve food security.
“It was not a whimsical decision as some may think. We in fact consulted with the Supermarket Association and we asked them to give us the most commonly purchased items in a supermarket, and then we took a good look at all of these items and determined which of them had Customs duty on them and which had valued added tax on them,” Imbert said.
“Many of them were already tax-free and then we said the ones that are not tax-free and they are classified as basics, we will remove the value added tax from them.”
He said a draconian budget would not have made any sense as businesses are struggling and any drastic cutback in Government expenditure would stifle the economy.
Removing import duties on basic food items such as poultry would have had a devastating effect on local producers, the Finance Minister said.
“If, for example, you removed import duty from chicken, we would send 30,000 people out of work immediately because there are 30,0000 people who work in the poultry industry, in farms and pluck shops. If you removed Customs duty from chicken, then we will have chicken dumped on us from the United States. So there is Customs duty there that protects our local industry,” he said.
He said sugar and salt will continue to be taxed as this will work towards Government’s aim of promoting healthy lifestyles.
‘Not much to cut’
Imbert noted that Government expenditure was kept close to last year’s budget.
He chastised those who wanted Government to cut expenditure to match income as they had no idea about what they are talking about.
“Income for last year was somewhere in the range of $37 billion and income for the previous year was $34-35 billion, and we are running a $50 billion expenditure with very little wastage and there isn’t much that can be cut. In fact, the only areas we can reduce expenditure is in subsidies and transfers,” he said.
This could also mean mass retrenchment.
Imbert said: “When you have mass retrenchment, you lose purchasing power so that would mean the closure of thousands of businesses in the country. So cutting Government’s expenditure by $10 billion, which is what I’m being asked to do, would just crash the economy.”