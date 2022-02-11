Not giving up on Kirby

THE CASE of missing San Fernando businessman Kirby Mohammed seems to have gone quiet, and while his mother lives with the pain of his disappearance she is not without hope that one day there will be answers.
February 28 this year will mark seven years since Kirby went missing, and with no updates from the police investigators on his case, Linda Mohammed has left the matter in the hands of God.
“It has been seven years and not hearing anything from the authorities I don’t think there is much more to say.
“Even though I will call and ask for an update, still there is no feedback but the police said the case is still open.
“There are so many people missing. We might hear that a body is found, but what about the follow-up, as to who was responsible.
“I pray every day and ask God to give me the courage to cope.
“I have left it all in the hands of God because He knows what is best. He will answer my prayers when the time is right,” Mohammed told the Express in a telephone interview on Wednesday.
On the day he went missing, Kirby, a director at his family’s Trinizuela Technical and Vocational College, San Fernando, and creative decorator of his company Ruffles & Bows, had dropped off food at his home at St Joseph Village.
He told his mother he was next headed to Port of Spain to purchase costume material for designs for upcoming carnivals in the Bahamas, Grenada and Miami.
He was expected that evening to return to take her to attend the annual World Laugh Festival comedy show at the Naparima Bowl.
Kirby drove off in a white Nissan AD wagon PDC 5152 and was never seen again.
When WhatsApp and text messages went unanswered and numerous calls to his mobile phone went to voice mail, a report was made to San Fernando police.
Bank
withdrawals
An eyewitness told the Mohammed family that Kirby spoke with a man and a woman near the family-owned college at Chacon Street, San Fernando.
Later that night, two withdrawals totalling $8,500 from Kirby’s bank account were made at an automated teller machine in Arima.
“The amount of money that was taken out was $8,500, withdrawn the same evening Kirby went missing.
“There were two withdrawals—one just before midnight and the other just after midnight.
“The money was taken out in two portions— just minutes before and then after midnight so that two withdrawals could be made on the card.
“Bank statements showed transactions.
“Whoever took Kirby, they took what they could from him—his car, his computer, carnival decorations and other belonging in the car. I presume that was their objective because Kirby has no enemies,” she said.
A month after Kirby’s disappearance, his white AD wagon had been seen travelling through Maloney and police concentrated their search in east Trinidad.
Police had investigated Mohammed’s cellphone and e-mail records, and in March identified a 29-year-old man as a person of interest in the case.
The man was detained, questioned and released by police.
Since then, there have been no major developments in Kirby’s case, and the initial anticipation that an arrest was imminent has since fizzled.
Painful
memories
Mohammed said the Andrea Bharatt case brought back memories of the initial hurt and trauma of Kirby’s disappearance.
“That incident with Andrea, where it happened is close to Kirby’s case.
“The follow-up information was that money was taken out from a bank in Arima. So, that led us to believe that whatever happened to Kirby took place in that area,” she said.
Mohammed said if there were follow-up investigations by the police since that person of interest was released, she does not know about it.
She said she calls the police occasionally, and the only thing they tell her is that the case was not closed.
She has not called the police asking for an update this year.
“Even if I did call, I don’t expect to hear anything new. I have good and bad days, as everyone else does. But without closure, the matter is just there on your mind all the time.
“I occupy myself with work. But there are so many incidents of kidnapping and missing people, almost every day in this country.
“It keeps bringing back memories all the time. There are so many of these types of kidnapping incidents and it reminds me all the time of exactly what took place with Kirby,” she said.
Mohammed is planning to have a small prayer service at the end of February with immediate family members to remember Kirby, as well as in memorial of his older brother who died more than two years ago, and his father who died 18 years ago.
As fate would have it, she lost these men in her lives on the 28th of separate months and years.
Kirby went missing on February 28, 2015, his brother, Shaw, died on September 28, 2019, and their father, Sylvan, died on November 28, 2003.
Mohammed said on occasions such as birthdays and Christmas, she and her other two sons and families sit and reminisce on times when the entire family was together.
“We wish things had never happened. We wish Kirby was around. He was a likeable person, he was the livewire at our home. Losing him does not get easier with time.
“But because we are occupied with work and everyday activities, we may not think of it as much every day, but the thoughts are still heavy on our minds.
“Each time we see a similar incident in this country, the memories are back all over again. Emotionally we keep going in circles,” she said.
“These people who are involved in these criminal things, how are they comfortable and happy with the type of life that they are living? How long will they get away with it?
“The day will come when the Lord says enough is enough,” said the mother.