Not in his own words

The Medical Board of Trinidad and Tobago has been asked to adjudicate on a formal complaint of plagiarism made against Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram.
Pathologist Dr Rajendra Persad is the complainant accusing Parasram of plagiarising information in his affidavit submitted to the Appeal Court last year to defend the Government’s ban on open-air cremations.
Persad wrote several letters to the Medical Board asking that action be taken.
In correspondence to the Medical Board, Parasram stated that attorneys from the Attorney General’s office aided in the preparation of the affidavit and that it was his understanding that “plagiarism is not applicable in the context of an affidavit”.
Parasram stated further that it was not his intention, at the time of the preparation of his affidavit and citation of the science therein, to plagiarise any statements as his own or make any misrepresentation.
However, Persad does not accept Parasram’s explanation, and has asked the Medical Board to adjudicate on the complaint.
Persad is an expert witness in the matter between Cindy-Ann Ramsaroop-Persad and the State.
He is a former pathologist at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) now based in the US.
Ramsaroop-Persad is the daughter of Silochan Ramsaroop, 77, who died from Covid at the Couva Hospital on July 25 last year. Through her attorney, former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, she challenged Government’s ban on open-air cremations, as her father’s final wish was to be cremated on an open-air pyre, in accordance with his religious beliefs as a Hindu.
Although the ban has been lifted by the Government, the matter is still before the court.
The complaint
On December 1, 2021, Persad wrote to then-secretary of the Medical Board of Trinidad and Tobago Prof Hariharan Seetharaman, alleging that Parasram committed plagiarism in an affidavit filed with the Supreme Court.
Persad alleged that Parasram plagiarised information from two sources—the International Journal of Infectious Diseases and Wikipedia. He included all documents, including Parasram’s affidavit and the sources of information, to support his claim.
He noted that at item 18 (iii) of Parasram’s affidavit the CMO state without attribution:
“Like a lot of viruses, it has an envelope, which makes it more sensitive to the environment. Indeed, temperature and humidity are important factors that influence the virus survival. SARS-CoV-2 can survive in cadavers for a long time; it depends on the amount of virus detected before death, on which organ and tissue the virus had been detected in, and also on the burial process.”
Persad stated, “Except for the comma after the word envelope, this is an exact replica of 64 consecutive words that appear in a short communication in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases by Gabbrielli et al from Italy titled ‘How long can SARS-CoV-2 persist in human corpses?’”
Persad said Parasram included “footnote” indicators in his affidavit, but there were no footnotes.
“I draw your attention to the text which starts at line 16 in the first paragraph of the article. Dr Parasram includes a footnote indicator of ‘5’ which does not appear in the original article, nor does he explain what the numeral 5 indicates. There are no footnotes in his affidavit though there are other instances of footnote indicators. I view this as a red flag for a copy and paste action,” he stated.
Persad further stated that at item 20(i) of his affidavit, the CMO cites a study by Alunni et al as evidence for his decision to prohibit open pyre cremation: “A study conducted by Alunni et al examined the forensic science behind cremations on wooden pyres. The study concluded the average pyre does not completely destroy a human body effectively.”
Persad stated that this passage lacks quotes or attribution and was identical to the entry in Wikipedia for “Pyre” under the heading “Forensic evaluation of pyres”.
Persad went on the provide the full quote from Wikipedia:
“A study conducted by Alunni, et al examined the forensic science behind cremations on wooden pyres. The study concluded the average pyre does not completely destroy a human body effectively, and differences in suicide via pyres are evident in the remains. A pyre suicide shows signs of remains being more charred rather than completely oxidised by high temperatures, are in anatomically correct positions, poor bone fragmentation, and is without suspicious burn patterns compared to an individual murdered via pyre.”
Persad said the italicised portions are identical, but the second sentence continues in Wikipedia to indicate that the authors were referencing pyres constructed for suicide (as well as homicide in the full paper).
He stated the three case reports that the authors used to introduce and ground the paper involved one suicide and two homicides.
WhatsApp message
Persad also included in his complaint a WhatsApp message he sent to Parasram, alerting him of his alleged plagiarism on August 16, 2021, in which he included the pages from Wikipedia from where the information was copied.
His message stated:
“Hi (introduces self) I was asked by Mr Anand Ramlogan, (attorney for Ms Cindy-Ann Ramsaroop-Persad) to review and prepare a report on the issues in an affidavit submitted under your name in response to their case. I detected a potential ethical issue with paragraph #20 of your affidavit—it uses 30 continuous words from a Wikipedia article for “Pyre” without detectable attribution. I am sending you extracts of both so you can compare them yourself and assess whether it may constitute lack of proper attribution or plagiarism, as well as take all needed corrective action in line with duties owed to the Court and medical profession.”
Persad stated to the Medical Board that he afforded Parasram ample opportunity to self-report and correct his deficiency, but there was no response and so he was compelled to lodge a complaint.
Medical Board
responds
On December 2, 2021, Seetharaman replied to Persad acknowledging his complaint.
He stated that the Council only has authority to hear and enquire into allegations of conduct which will amount to professional misconduct by a medical doctor or “infamous and disgraceful conduct in a professional respect” (Section 24 of the Medical Board Act [1960] as amended).
He attached an official complaint form, which he advised Persad to complete if he has satisfactory evidence that Parasram has contravened the Medical Board Act (1960).
On December 2, 2021, Persad replied thanking Seetharaman for his “prompt but wholly unsatisfactory reply” and attached the official completed complaint form with all attachments.
On December 17, 2021 Seetharaman wrote to Persad stating that at a meeting on December 15, 2021, the Council agreed to forward his complaint to Parasram in accordance with the usual convention followed in dealing with allegations lodged against board members. Parasram is a member of the Medical Board Council.
Seetharaman stated that upon receipt of Parasram’s response, Council will make a determination as to what further course(s) of action should be taken and Persad will be duly informed accordingly.
On December 22, 2021, Parasram wrote to Seetharaman addressing Persad’s claim.
Parasram advised “that the inclusion of footnotes on that version of my affidavit which was filed in the Court of Appeal on August 9, 2021, was an error”.
He stated that the error was communicated to the claimant’s attorney by attorneys from the Attorney General’s office (AGLA) who are representing the Health Ministry in this matter.
“Second, it is my understanding that plagiarism is not applicable in the context of an affidavit, which is not a published document and may have been customised to suit the circumstances of the case being presented to the court. In this regard, that version of my affidavit was in fact prepared in collaboration with AGLA attorneys. Notwithstanding, I am to assure that it was never my intention at the time of my preparation of that affidavit and citation of the science therein, to plagiarise any statements as my own or make any misrepresentation. In fact, please note that a subsequent affidavit citing all footnotes and providing full references, was prepared and duly executed by me and will be filed by AGLA attorneys in due course. Further, I maintain that there was no misrepresentation on my part in relation to the science cited in the affidavit.
“Third, it is my understanding that all court documents are confidential in nature and as such Dr Rajendra Persad would have been furnished with a copy of that version of my affidavit in order to prepare his report for the court as an expert witness for the claimant. Consequently, upon receipt of my affidavit, he would have been under a duty of confidentiality not to disclose it to any other person for any other person. I remain available to address any further concerns,” Parasram wrote.
Unsatisfactory
explanation
On January 7, 2022, Seetharaman wrote to Persad and shared Parasram’s correspondence. Persad was asked to provide a response within 21 days.
On January 19, 2022, Persad wrote a six-page response to Seetharaman indicating that he was not satisfied with Parasram’s response and dissected the CMO’s explanation, arguing that some of his defence was astonishing.
The following are excerpts of his letter:
“The allegation that he plagiarised his evidence in his affidavit filed in the Court of Appeal in a case which challenges the policy ban against open-air cremations in the absence of any credible scientific and medical justification is exceedingly important to the public and profession in this regard.
“If Dr Parasram had replied with a satisfactory explanation, I would have withdrawn my complaint. Alternatively, if he had owned his acts of plagiarism and misrepresentation followed by apology and corrective actions directed to the court and this Council, I would have accepted that. However, he has chosen another path.”
Persad stated the affidavit signed by Parasram on August 9, 2021, was for submission to the Court of Appeal in an appeal against the decision to dismiss a judicial application to challenge the ministry’s policy against open air pyre cremations.
He stated that he works on the good faith assumption that Parasram would have carefully read it before he signed it and if he did so, “he would have realised that his affidavit evidence was false and misleading as he was in effect misrepresenting evidence which he plainly plagiarised from two different sources as his own personal knowledge and thoughts”.