NOT ME AND EMAILGATE

Businessman Andrew Gabriel yesterday denied any involvement in the Emailgate scandal.
“I wish to state that I have no knowledge whatsoever of any disinformation campaign or had any dealings with Team Jorge or any outfit based out of Israel or elsewhere which engages in the hacking of private emails. The Leader of the Opposition was reckless and wrong to have linked me to these matters. I have referred the matter to my lawyers to take decisive action regarding her patently false and irresponsible statements,” he told the Express via WhatsApp in response to a query from the Express.
He was asked for comment on Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar calling on him to answer whether he was involved in machinating the Emailgate scandal.
Speaking at the United National Congress’ (UNC) Monday night meeting at Endeavour Hindu School, Persad-Bissessar referred to a Sunday Express report which stated that Team Jorge, a covert Israeli group comprised of Israeli security experts, had claimed to have hacked into her e-mail when she was prime minister during the People’s Partnership tenure between 2010 and 2015.
According to the report, during a presentation to journalists who were posing as potential clients, the man who was unmasked as the operation’s head honcho, Tal Hanan, alias “Jorge”, mentioned work they had done in the Caribbean, among them that the e-mail of the chief of staff of then-prime minister Persad-Bissessar was hacked, and messages were sent to create a political crisis.
The video recording obtained by the journalists showed Hanan using a googled story on Emailgate dated May 2013 as a point of reference, though he did not admit direct involvement in the scandal. The Sunday Express reported that an international intelligence source close to Hanan alleged that a Trinidadian businessman with deep political connections to the PNM had paid Team Jorge to execute the disinformation campaign.
However, senior investigator at the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) South Africa-based Khadija Sharife, with whom journalist Mark Bassant had worked on the Sunday Express story, contacted Gabriel in Trinidad last Friday morning, informing him that his name had come up as a client of Hanan allegedly connected to Emailgate in 2013. He responded: “I have no idea regarding what you are talking about. I have never heard of that company or that name... never heard of that name.”
Sharife further asked Gabriel if he was certain he had not heard about the Israeli-based organisation run by Hanan, and he responded, “Never!”
Slanderous allegations
Persad-Bissessar threw out a question on Monday night: “I want to ask tonight—because when you are lying on people’s phones, they can tape you. So who is this businessman in Trinidad? I am not accusing anyone, I am asking a question. Andrew Gabriel, were you the businessman who paid for Emailgate?”
She said Emailgate was part of the PNM’s “smear and slander” campaign to win elections, as was the Piarco matter against former prime minister Basdeo Panday.
Persad-Bissessar said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley brought Emailgate to the Parliament and all those allegations were lies.
She said Google and the Trinidad and Tobago Police (TTPS) had dismissed Emailgate.
Referring to the alleged hacking of her e-mail, she said: “How desperate are these people? They will go to any lengths to remain in power and to take it.”
She recalled that before Rowley came with the Emailgate claims (May 2013), the day before he had gone to the house of the former Integrity Commission chairman, Ken Gordon. “And I want to call on the then-chairman of the Integrity Commission, Ken Gordon—the day before Rowley came to Parliament, the night before, he was at Ken Gordon’s house, when he came with that e-mail.
“If you had evidence, why didn’t you take it to the police? What did he do and discuss with Ken Gordon? So, he better watch himself because he has a lot to answer for,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar added that a couple of years ago, she told the country there were “Israeli spies” in Trinidad and now, ten years later, post-Emailgate there is an exposé in the Sunday Express.
“So when they come with their slanderous allegations against us, do not swallow it, do not believe it. Because in the meantime, given the slow pace of justice in this country, it takes so long to clear your name and, in the meantime, everybody would think you are a crook,” she said.