Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has taken issue with those who claim that he is lacking in empathy, saying he decided not to join the “flood politics”.
He addressed questions on this matter in the following interview with Express Political Editor RIA TAITT as the year 2022 drew to a close last week
Q: Different leaders have different personalities. But what do you say to people—and it includes people who wish you well—who have a concern that you appear to be emotionally removed from some of the pains and the angst of the population; and in saying this I cite the example of the devastating floods that the country faced in November. The Cabinet which you chair assigned funds for flood relief, you did set up an inter-ministerial committee and you were receiving reports from ministers, but people felt you were absent when it came to showing empathy.
A: In those circumstances, what do you mean by empathy?
Q: You could have visited the flooded areas to meet with the people, couldn’t you?
A: I took the decision on this occasion to not join the ‘flood politics’. Why is it that if I didn’t go out on this occasion to walk in the muddy water in the road, to compete with the ‘flood politics’ that I have no empathy? Where did the country get its first notice of this developing situation? It was from the Prime Minister’s Office. I used the international alert to put out a release. Our Met Office had not yet put out such a release. I put a post on my Facebook page and the Office of the Prime Minister Facebook page indicating that for the next few days we were going to be experiencing this weather system. I put four ministers out there reporting directly to me on a 24-hour basis (Ministers of Local Government, Works and Transport, Agriculture and Social Development) and we managed that throughout and exactly what we anticipated, happened. And from the very first day, the ‘flood politics’ kicked in. I had the option of going out there, or staying here or going to Tobago but the bottom line is that the Government which I led, I personally led the Government in the field. And from Tobago to Cedros we used the system...Those who believe that as soon as rain falls and water flows into the road, the Prime Minister must come there, that is not how we manage things.
Q: Even when there is unprecedented flooding?
A: And that is precisely why it was managed in this way. I stayed focused with the four ministers. The Minister of Works and Transport was out there non-stop. It even involved the Minister of Education and the question of whether the school should have closed. So instead of being out there looking for a photo op, I had the ministers with the various responsibilities on site managing this, from Friday to Tuesday and I was on top of them. So everything you saw them doing, I was involved, right down to the point where we determined the scale of the damage, and $150 million was assigned for immediate road replacement and $20 million for social relief. Who do you think was managing all of that? Maduro? Did I do like Ted Cruz and jump on a plane and go to Cancun? Ask all the people who were involved—National Security, Local Government, etc, who was managing the response in those days of bad weather.
Q: During that time of flooding, you posted a photo of yourself and Sir Viv Richards on the golf course, a beautiful photo, with one of cricket’s greats. But the timing of its release fed into that perception of a lack of empathy or a degree of nonchalance.
A: “They (the Opposition) don’t need my going out at 6 o’clock in the morning with Viv Richards to take the position that they take. When has the Opposition ever supported anything I did? What has been the Opposition’s campaign against us from the very start? (It has been) That the Government doesn’t care. So that is nothing new. I don’t think that I have to demonstrate that I take this job seriously and look after the people’s interest. As a Prime Minister, I am not in this job serving myself, I work very hard and I take the public interest very seriously and I don’t think I have to demonstrate that it is so. The facts support it. If I go on the golf course at 6 and I spend a little time with Viv Richards and somebody wants to make that the biggest issue of their political career, so be it.
I was awake at 3 a.m. in the morning talking to Rohan Sinanan who was regularly out in the field, talking to Faris Al-Rawi, who was similarly out in the field, because I wanted to know exactly what was happening with the people. I was monitoring the Caroni River, the St Joseph River, and I knew that there were people out there and Government departments out there making sure that systems were in place.
And you know even as they are criticising me (for not visiting flooded areas), you saw the behaviour of Inshan Ishmael and them to Rohan Sinanan and Faris? That is the type of empathy that is being talked about? I have a job to do and I did the job. And those who didn’t have the job could easily say that it wasn’t done well. I could tell you that at no time was I disconnected from this matter.
It is because of the empathy I have for the people for whom I am responsible as Prime Minister why the policies and programmes of this Government are designed to bring relief to people who are having a hard time. We have increased the personal (tax) allowance three times during our tenure in order to put more money in the hands of people. We have increased the cap on persons in receipt of NIS pensions and senior citizens pensions, provided free driver’s permits and passports to people over 60. We have given rebates on electricity bills for low-income households. We have increased the value of food cards. We have increased public assistance. We have expanded the disability grants to include people under 18 and special needs children. We have increased wages in CEPEP and URP by 15 per cent. We have removed VAT on more basic foods and reduced VAT from 15 to 12.5 per cent. We have paid $250 million in bonuses to workers in the health sector. We have spent millions of dollars in food boxes delivering fresh food to people’s houses, delivering chicken and vegetables to ensure that people were fed. We have provided rent relief, salary relief grants to tens of thousands and we have ensured that every single person who was getting Government assistance continued to do so and that every public servant remained on the State’s payroll. We are now in the process of giving transport grants to all social grant recipients.
I do all of these things because I care deeply about those who are least able to cope with the period of difficulty and because I don’t want households to be without food. We have provided a plethora of things to support businesses- small, medium and large- because we want people to be employed. These are actual things that have been done.
That is how you show empathy. Not having somebody pulling you in a boat through the water, to take a sham photo. I am not in that foolishness. Where the decision-making is required to bring relief to people who have been affected by either floods, pandemic, or hardship of any kind, that is where you could see my empathy...But somebody pulling me in a boat for a photo op? I am not in that!”.