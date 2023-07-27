A tunnel and dungeon which are suspected to have been built for slaves working the Orange Grove sugar estate have been brought to light.
Speaking yesterday during a tour of the site, located on the compound of HCL (Home Construction Ltd) Property Management, Orange Grove Road, Tacarigua, formerly the Burnley Estate in the era of slavery, playwright and activist Pearl Eintou Springer called for more recognition to be given to African heritage across the country.
Although there are sites like the Yoruba Village Monument, Springer said there is nothing official. She said she was concerned that even after the declaration of the International Decade for People of African Descent, 2015–2024, by the United Nations General Assembly, not much has been done to recognise Africans in this country.
“In this Emancipation time, it is the right time to pay attention because in this society, there is not one monument for African people. In this Emancipation time, there is nothing about our history in the education system,” said Springer.
“In fact, I think the education system is complicit in the criminalisation of young black people. I feel this very strongly. I know from working with young people that art and culture are ways of getting young people to know themselves and to strive,” she added,
“We cannot walk up and down and go about our business, oblivious to those who went before and suffered this inhumanity. We have done nothing as a country for the African people for the past decade. Also, the reparations committee has been gutted. We have no reparations committee as far as I know, so all these things are glaring.”
Springer called for equity for people of African descent.
“We need to address this as a society to bring some kind of equity to the African segment of this population that remains unrepresented. We don’t have to wait for all the architectural research. We put up a monument on Charlotte Street for the Chinese, but there is none for the panmen, nothing for the national instrument,” Springer said.
Slave dungeon
“There have been amazing stories about that slave dungeon where our ancestors were held and chained. There is a tunnel going from the dungeon to the plantation where the slaves worked. They built the dungeon because they didn’t trust the slaves to walk openly to the plantation,” she said.
Springer said she first heard about the site when she attended the launch of Prof Selwyn Cudjoe’s book The Slave Master of Trinidad: William Hardin Burnley and the 19th Century Atlantic World.
“It wasn’t until 2021 that we came to the site, but I knew of it before, and we have been trying to get something done about this,” she said.
Planning and Development Minister Pennelope Beckles said more research must be done to determine the true nature of the historical site.
The tunnel and dungeon, which are located in a storeroom, were sealed with concrete by HCL, which uses the compound for its offices.
“The right procedure must be done,” said Beckles. “Yes, we have some preliminary visits, but obviously, you are going to need archaeologists and historians, and it is going to require us to do some kind of research.”
Margaret McDowall, chairman of the National Trust of Trinidad and Tobago, said HCL sealed the tunnel to prevent people from entering.
“HCL closed the tunnel because people were going in. We are trying to get someone who is old enough to say when they built the tunnel so we can have an idea, but we will have to do our own investigation. Now, in terms of what it could be, we know it wouldn’t be something for storing grain and so on because it is too small. We know it’s not the place to store valuables because it is too large, and we know it would not be hiding the master and his group from slaves if there was an uprising.”
McDowall said thorough research is needed.
“So we know some things, but we don’t yet have anybody who says, ‘Yes, I know’. And that is not the only way we could find out, so what we have to do, for instance, is find the records of the original estate and dig through and find information, but we know because of where it is and what it likely could be. We don’t have all of the answers. We also have to go sometimes to the British archives, so that is the kind of stuff that we have to do,” McDowall said.