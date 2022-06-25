NOT SO FAST, AG

GOVERNMENT’S motion for an expedited appeal against the decision of a Miami judge to “disqualify” Attorney General Reginald Armour SC from civil forfeiture proceedings linked to the construction of Piarco International Airport has been denied.
On Thursday a Miami Appeal Court refused the motion filed by Government after Miami Dade Circuit Court Judge Reemberto Diaz disqualified Armour and US law firm Sequor Law. The decision of the judge was based on the disclosure that Armour had once represented one of the defendants locally in parallel proceedings.
Armour was one of the attorneys who had appeared on behalf of former finance minister Brian Kuei Tung between January 2003 and January 2008.
The issue was first raised on April 13, 2022 by Kuei Tung and his co-defendants Steve Ferguson and Ishwar Galbaransingh through their attorneys.
They had also filed a motion to strike out the lawsuit.
They are accused of fraud and corruption-related offences arising out of the construction the $1.4 billion airport terminal.
While their motion to strike out failed, on May 2 the judge ordered that Armour and Sequor Law could no longer participate in the proceedings.
The appeal against the decision was filed on June 1.
The State has since hired the US law firm of White and Case LLP to replace Sequor Law in the case and former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi has been appointed to deal with the matter.
Armour claimed that during a March 30, 2022 meeting with attorneys at Sequor Law he disclosed his apparent conflict of interest and was awaiting legal advice from the attorneys.
In his affidavit, the Attorney General said in representing Kuei Tung, he was a “junior counsel” and therefore, basically a “note-taker” and “researcher”.
This claim was refuted by attorneys for Kuei Tung, Ferguson and Galbaransingh who said Armour was an active participant in the criminal proceedings in this country.
On Monday, after weeks of silence on the issue citing the filing of the appeal, Armour issued a statement saying he had a memory lapse when he filed his affidavit on April 24, and that he did in fact play a greater role than that of a junior counsel.
He claimed when the motions filed by the defendants came up for hearing three days later on April 27, he was prepared to correct the record even though he was on vacation in Europe with his family but the opportunity was not afforded to him by the judge.
Sequor Law was disqualified given that the law firm had continued to engage the Attorney General on the matter even though he had indicated to the attorneys his apparent conflict of interest.
“Sequor Law continued to discuss case management issues and logistics with Mr Armour, including the dropping of certain claims brought by the RTT (Republic of Trinidad and Tobago), designating representatives to attend mediation and trial in this case and having Mr Armour consider and execute settlement agreement with another defendant in his capacity of Attorney General of RTT,” the order had stated.
Last Wednesday, 40 members of the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) signed a request for a special general meeting which was delivered to LATT president Sophia Chote SC.
The purpose for the meeting is for the proposing and passing of a resolution that the LATT expresses no confidence in Armour as Attorney General and calls on him to immediately resign from the position.
The Opposition United National Congress (UNC) has also filed a motion of no confidence against Armour in the House of Representatives.