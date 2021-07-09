NOT SO FAST

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday defended his decision not to reopen restaurants, fast food outlets and street-side vending, saying his Government was not seeking to disadvantage some people while favouring others.
The Prime Minister was responding in Parliament to questions from Naparima MP Rodney Charles on why doubles vending, which was done in an open area, was disallowed. The Prime Minister said there was “nothing different and special about doubles” vending from other food supply situations that encouraged the congregation of people.
“All I ask of my colleagues is to stop trying to differentiate in such a way as to give the impression that certain people are being disadvantaged inappropriately while others are being favoured. That is not true, Madam Speaker. I would love tomorrow to open the entire country as your irresponsible leader (Kamla Persad-Bissessar) is asking me to do... But it is because we are in a pandemic and I have the responsibility of making the call, I will make that call to protect every citizen of T&T according to the advice that I get,” he said.
During Prime Minister’s question time, Charles initially asked what data informed the Government’s decision to reopen laundromats.
The Prime Minister said the data was pretty straightforward. “With respect to laundromats, it was determined that a large number of people could be serviced by a few people, acting in a situation where it does not expose the public and therefore the health protocols being observed inside of the laundry, serving in the way that they serve, that they could be opened without increasing the risk to the public,” he said.
Noting that the data indicated that open-air activities were safe provided Covid protocols are maintained, Charles then asked why outdoor sales at restaurants were banned. The Prime Minister responded that restaurants involved a large number of people in close proximity for a significant period of time, which was “not the case with a laundromat”.
Charles, saying the manufacturing of doubles, which is a family business without large numbers of people congregating and sales being in the open air, asked, “why not allow that, given the data?”
The Prime Minister said: “Repeating it over and over is not going to change it. We are talking about the numbers of people congregating... Of all the meals in this country, there is nothing different and special about doubles. We shut down ‘restauranting’ because it involves a large number of people.
“We closed restaurants of all descriptions and, Madam Speaker, I don’t know what is his (Charles’) ‘doubles’ problem. Madam Speaker, at the first possible opportunity that it appears that these things can be done without significantly increasing the risk to people, the Government of T&T will act.”
Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein asked the PM whether he didn’t think the bakeries, which have been allowed to operate, were in a similar environment (to restaurants), where there is a kitchen and persons are gathered in that kitchen. The Prime Minister said the Government looks at all opportunities to open the economy, and he was not in a position to differentiate between “this bakery and that bakery, this fried and that unfried (food)”. He said the advice used is the whole body of data, looking at the whole population, and that some sectors would be opened, others would be moving towards the reopening.
Charles noted the data allowed restaurants in Toronto and London and many of the major cities to have outdoor restaurant activity. The Prime Minister said decisions made in Toronto and London were done by the leadership of those countries, based on data he did not have.
“I make decisions in Trinidad and Tobago based on what is in front of us. And, Madam Speaker I say again, the situation at a laundromat (dry-cleaner), dropping off your clothes physically distanced and masked, for a few officers working in the laundromat is quite different to a restaurant, where large numbers of people are involved and exposed to one another for a significant period of time.
“And that is why in our effort to open as many facets of the country as we can, while being also cognisant of the health situation, that we will do so not only with laundromats, but other areas including food service as we determine the level of risk. It has nothing to do with Toronto or France or Germany, it has all to do with decisions made in Trinidad and Tobago by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said those who applied for the Salary Relief and Income Support grants will receive their grants “well before the end of the year”. He was responding to a question from Chaguanas West MP Vandana Mohit on whether persons would be paid before the end of the fiscal year.
The PM said those who applied in May 2021 and qualified started receiving their money. He said the process has gone on “full speed ahead and it continues”.
Asked by Mohit when people would receive their payments, the Prime Minister said people would receive their payments at different times. He noted that persons in the construction fraternity were added on later—in June—and, therefore, those persons would be among those who would receive the payments after others.