Trinidad and Tobago is not doing enough Covid-19 testing and this must be ramped up in order to know the magnitude of the pandemic in this country.
So said Marcos Espinal, Director of the Department of Communicable Diseases and Health Analysis at the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) Regional Office for the Americas of the World Health Organisation (WHO).
“I have noticed that Trinidad and Tobago still is not testing as it should in our view. We look at Chile, for instance, has a tremendous important testing programme,” he said.
Espinal noted that Covid testing in T&T was low compared to other countries with a similar population.
“You compare Trinidad and Tobago to other countries of the same population, for instance like Mauritius let’s say. Mauritius has done more than 200,000 cases, Trinidad and Tobago has done about...25,000 tests,” he said.
“It is important to increase the testing otherwise we will not know how the magnitude of the problem is,” he emphasised.
Espinal was speaking during an interview on TTT’s morning programme the Now morning show.
He noted that another country to look at is Costa Rica, adding that that country implemented mobile machines to ensure that people are tested and those isolated receive their medication and food and taken care of by family.
“You don’t have to hospitalise everyone. There is best practices and PAHO is ready to assist the countries,” he said.
Tremendous opportunities
Espinal said further that Trinidad and Tobago can reverse community spread to cluster spread but it all depends on the measures and actions as implemented by the authorities and the people.
He said it cannot be left to the Government alone to take action as he stressed the need for all citizens to be responsible and comply with safety measures.
Espinal pointed out that Trinidad and Tobago doesn’t have the type of cities that Latin America has that are posing a major issue.
He said very populous cities like Mexico City and Rio de Janeiro are surrounded by huge belts of poverty.
“So Trinidad and Tobago has tremendous opportunities to flatten this curve and to make sure that the virus is under control,” he said.
“We don’t have the answer yet to all the questions related to this virus, we don’t even have one year calender so we need to learn how to live with this virus,” he added.
Espinal said a “new normal” is not going to come immediately until there’s a vaccine that is properly integrated into the immunisation programme and everyone has access.
He said people need to be patient and exercise measures such as social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing.
“Make sure we all comply because there are other cities and other countries that are seeing thousands of cases, Trinidad and Tobago still has an opportunity if the measures are still implemented and complied by the population,” he said.
Game changer
On Monday Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced that an order of 160,000 antigen testing kits was placed through PAHO to help ramp up the testing in T&T.
These antigen tests act as a screening process and would determine whether a person should be tested for Covid.
Also speaking on the programme, Dr Erica Wheeler, World Health Organisation (WHO)/ PAHO representative for Trinidad and Tobago, said antigen tests will be a “game changer”.
She said PAHO is assisting this country to decentralise the testing to make it easier for people to go to the primary care level - clinics where they can be tested.
She these antigen tests hand a quick turn around time - between 15 and 30 minutes you can have a test done.
“This will make a really big difference in being able to ramp up the testing now not just in the district hospitals and in Couva and Caura but also in the clinics,” she said.
She also said mask wearing is important in the package of public health measures.
Wheeler said a mask prevents the emission of droplets to other persons and is a “critical part of our armour”.
Wheeler said in contact tracing, identifying the “hotspots” and treating with them are also key.
“We need to address those hotspots but we need to continue with the public health measures, it doesn’t mean that we have to shut the whole country down every time but we have to follow the science and look at the epidemiological status of the country before we take action and we have to look at the capacity of the Government also to respond by testing and also to support the population because no Government has a bottomless pit of money to address it so the two must go hand in hand,” said Wheeler.