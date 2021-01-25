Most non-voters yesterday expressed disgust with local politics, saying the effort to visit the polls was “not worth it”.
Interviewed in Cunupia, they cited a lack of care by the Chaguanas Borough Corporation, pointing out that piles of garbage, overgrown drains and massive potholes dominate the landscape.
Some said they believed while councillors were generally hard workers who sought the interest of the burgesses, they were still dependent on intermittent funding and resources from the Government.
One house wife caught grocery shopping in Enterprise said she was “not making any effort to vote” as “too many things in the area are being neglected”.
Despite what seemed like weeks of campaigning ahead of yesterday’s local government by-election, the polls failed to inspire a strong voter turnout in Cunupia.
By midday, the Cunupia Primary School and Jerningham Junction Primary School, Cunupia’s designated polling stations, were seeing a straggle of voters at intervals, most of whom were pensioners.
However, voters were already arriving at the Jerningham Junction Primary School by 6 a.m. and remained steady until mid-morning. Several people said they decided to vote because it was an important function of a citizen and others, to support their party - either through People’s National Movement (PNM) candidate, businessman Rasheed Ali, or United National Congress (UNC) representative, Richard Sukdeo.
The candidates were aiming to replace former councillor at the Chaguanas Borough Corporation, Vandana Mohit, who went on to become Mayor and then Member of Parliament for Chaguanas East in the August 10, 2020 general election.
Health hazards
Ali and Sukdeo had campaigned heavily in the past weeks, with Ali banking on his history with the Central community as a long-standing merchant and president of the Cunupia Business Chamber.
Ali yesterday again expressed eagerness to embark on a commercial transformation of Cunupia and environs, which presents a mix of traditional and modern trading and is, as well, home to one of the country’s largest agricultural food baskets.
He said the area has been under-served and its potential stymied, noting areas where amenities that ought to have been provided by local government were absent or in shambles.
Ali said ordinary citizens were also not being properly served in terms of sanitation and safety and health hazards and crime were developing issues.
Sukdeo has vowed to fill gaps in service he said were left by Mohit’s absence and has lamented the state of roads, drains, public buildings and overall safety in Central Trinidad.
Confident of winning yesterday, Sukdeo cast his vote at the Cunupia High School just after 9 a.m.
Ali’s campaign manager, Lennox Rattansingh, reported a “smooth” start to yesterday’s voting process but his camp had lodged a complaint with the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) that UNC supporters were seen campaigning in the area.
Rattansingh also noted a low voter turnout but was confident that Ali’s preceding relationship with the community would have worked in his favour.
Trinidad and Tobago hosted five by-elections yesterday, in Arima Central (Arima Borough Corporation), Morne Coco/Alyce Glen (Diego Martin Regional Corporation), Hollywood (Point Fortin Borough Corporation), Hindustan/St Mary (Princes Town Regional Corporation) and Cunupia.
The process was held to replace former Arima mayor Lisa Morris-Julian, former chairman of the Diego Martin Regional Corporation Symon de Nobriga, former councillor Kennedy Richards Jr, Mohit and former Princes Town Corporation councillor Michelle Benjamin, who are now the elected MPs for D’Abadie/O’Meara, Diego Martin Central, Point Fortin, Chaguanas East and Moruga/Tableland, respectively.