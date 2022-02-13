NOTF replaces SORT

The controversial Special Operations Response Team (SORT) has been dismantled.
And in its place the National Operational Task Force (NOTF) has been established.
Speaking with the Sunday Express last Wednesday, acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob said the NOTF will be headed by Superintendent of Police at the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) Oswain Subero. He said more will be disclosed about the unit by month’s end, adding that the unit “will support the various agencies within the TTPS”.
An internal recruitment notice disseminated within the T&T Police Service in mid January 2022 noted: “The main goal of the NOTF is aligned with the TTPS Strategic Goal and aids with the reduction of threat of crime perpetrated by criminal entities involved in the use of intimidating tactics, terrorism, extortion, corruption and related violence associated with, but not limited to, the use of firearms, improvised explosive devices and explosives, illegal drugs and drug trafficking.”
The Sunday Express understands the NOTF will be the support and tactical law enforcement arm of the National Operations Fusion Centre (NOFC), and “exists to protect and serve the people of T&T through preparation, prevention, response and recovery from acts of terrorism and other serious crimes of national significance”.
The new unit is geared towards having hands-on direct intervention in the form of, but not limited to, hostage rescue, barricade situation resolution, close target reconnaissance and small team jungle special operations.
Interested officers were asked to apply by January 27.
Additionally, officers seeking to be part of this unit will undergo medicals, polygraphs, drug tests, background and security vetting.
Sordid SORT
SORT, which was formed in November 2018, was designed along the lines of the defunct Special Anti-Crime Unit of Trinidad and Tobago (SAUTT) and was the brainchild of former commissioner of police Gary Griffith.
SORT had comprised police officers and former Defence Force (namely, Army) personnel who were made Special Reserve Police.
Their operation was marked by numerous complaints of abuse against citizens, police killings and the infamous raid at the home of Drugs Sou Sou owner Kerron Clarke on September 22, 2020.
Video footage at the time obtained by the Sunday Express showed a SORT officer secretly stuffing a block of cash into his tactical uniform during the raid at the La Horquetta residence in which an estimated $22 million was seized.
Additionally, the deaths of Andrew “Solo” Morris and Devon Charles, aka Joel Belcon, while in police custody also implicated SORT officers.
On February 3, 2021, the TTPS issued a statement claiming Morris fell off a chair and died. Five days later, the TTPS confirmed that Belcon was dead. Both men, according to the TTPS, were suspects in the kidnapping of Andrea Bharatt.
On February 14, 2021, the Sunday Express published details of video footage of January 31, showing masked officers attached to SORT beating an unarmed Morris. Excerpts of an autopsy report were also published, showing Morris received blunt force trauma injuries. The footage contradicted information released by the TTPS on February 3, claiming that Morris resisted arrest. Previous SORT head Mark Hernandez has since been charged with misbehaviour in public office by encouraging the unlawful assault by beating of David Ottley Jr, thereby occasioning him to sustain actual bodily harm contrary to common law. The charge stemmed from the deaths of Belcon and Morris, who died in police custody during the 2021 investigation of Andrea Bharatt’s murder.
Hernandez was arrested by officers of the Professional Standards Bureau, Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Two, and Northern Division Criminal Investigations Unit on April 14. He was charged by acting Cpl Marcano of the Maloney Police Station.
SORT: financial drain of TTPS
Last year, the Ministry of Finance mandated the Central Audit Committee to conduct a review of the procurement of goods and services and the hiring of staff on contract undertaken by the TTPS for the years 2017 to 2021.
The scope of the assignment was to obtain, review and analyse information on the procurement of goods and services and the hiring of staff on contract at the TTPS from January 2017 to present, to determine whether adequate procedures exist and whether there were any breaches to legal and regulatory requirements and/or best policy. Most noticeably, the report had pointed out a $51.1 million-plus contract signed on December 30, 2020, between the TTPS and a marketing company.
The report pointed out that the TTPS entered a vehicle lease agreement for the lease of 114 vehicles for a period of three years from January 1, 2021, at a cost of over $51.1 million.
A breakdown of the vehicles revealed the allocation and costs for SORT: 47 vehicles—monthly cost, $559,125; total three-year cost, $20,128,500.