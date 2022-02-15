The National Operational Task Force (NOTF) is expected to be established and running within the next two-weeks.
This was stated by acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob while speaking with the Express yesterday.
NOFT replaces the controversial Special Operations Response Team (SORT).
Jacob said the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) was still finalising the details on how the unit would operate, but he believed they were “85 per cent” there.
“It should be fully activated within the next ten days or so. The (Sunday Express) article prompted us a little, and cut some time from what we had, but I’d say we are 85 per cent there and are putting things in place to get it up and running within the fastest possible time,” Jacob said.
He noted the unit is expected to be overseen by W-Assistant Commissioner of Police Druscilla Jackman, with two Senior Supts directly overseeing its daily operations.
Snr Supt Oswain Subero, who currently heads the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), will be overseeing the administrative side of the new unit, while Snr Supt Roger Alexander, who formerly headed SORT, will oversee the operational aspect of the unit.
A total of 48 officers are expected to be attached to the NOTF, with 44 persons between the ranks of Assistant Supt of Police (ASP) and Police Constable (PC). Additionally, the unit will be assisted by members of the Defence Force (TTDF), in a manner similar to how the IATF operates in this country via joint patrols.
No political interference
While Jacob did not give a specific number for the soldiers expected to complement the NOTF, he suggested it should be “about a third” of the numbers of police officers—which will put this number at an estimated 16 personnel.
And while he admitted that consultations were had with Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds, he emphasised that this was not a situation of “political interference” as some persons are touting it to be in the public.
“There would have been discussions with Mr Hinds at a high level on how we are doing things. Not only regarding this situation, but all situations that relate to the role and function of TTPS as being under the umbrella of the Ministry of National Security. So naturally, there will be some political input when one treats with issues of national security.
“When persons talk about the independence of the TTPS, they always seem to forget that there needs to be at least a base level of communication.
“There could never be untrammelled operations. There will always be links, whether it be to the Defence Force or other law enforcement agencies, and there will be times we report to the Ministry of National Security and let them know what we are doing.
“So there is a synergy of what we are doing. So myself and my counterpart, the Chief of Defence Staff, we reported to the minister of our intentions to form this unit and how we intended to go about it, so the minister was aware,” Jacob said.
Unfavourable reports
Jacob said the decision to form the NOTF was as a result of the close of investigations by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) and the Professional Standards Bureau of the TTPS into actions of SORT members over the last three years, but especially the unit’s role in the deaths of two men who were detained in relation to the murder of court clerk Andrea Bharatt.
Andrew “Solo” Morris and Joel Belcon were both suspects in the kidnapping and death of 22-year-old Bharatt. The court clerk disappeared on January 29, 2021 and her body was found in the Heights of Aripo on February 4 of that year.
Both men died while in police custody after they were arrested by SORT on January 31, 2021.
The previous head of SORT Mark Hernandez was arrested by officers of the PSB and Homicide Bureau on April 14. He was charged by acting Cpl Marcano of the Maloney Police Station.
Jacob noted the TTPS investigated the claims made against the unit, via the PSB, and reports came up with “certain suggestions” about the unit.
When this file was completed and read alongside the completed file from the PCA in early December, Jacob said he took the recommendations made to the executive of the TTPS for a collective decision to be made on how things could be approached differently.
“A decision was made that we need to do things differently and this was how the NOTF came about. At the same time, we were liaising with my counterpart from the TTDF and we had discussions and we planned the way forward. So this started in December. We even put out an advertisement for persons to join the unit in early January, and they had till the 27 for interested parties to come forward,” Jacob said.
He noted that even during that period, at least nine police officers attached to SORT were placed on suspension, while others were transferred to other Divisions and Units.
T&T conventions
Jacob also avoided directly answering if there was any influence on this decision by officials from the US.
“This country has signed onto particular conventions and is guided as to how we operate in a democratic State, and in doing so, those conventions relate to the US and other countries in the Commonwealth in the way law enforcement should operate.
“So when things like this happen you will find that persons, whether it is from the US embassy or the British consulate, will make certain comments and suggestions and send it to the Ministry of National Security. So all these things will be put together and it will influence the manner in which we make decisions, and the way we move forward in improving policing in this country,” Jacob said.
Jacob also responded to allegations that SORT was filled with “dubious” personnel.
“I would not say that at all. What I will say is that policing is a complex field that requires persons with certain skills and abilities. Persons in a task force, you will find they are individuals of particular skills. Persons who are usually physically fit can respond fast and do things in a particular manner. Then there’s a different kind of training for officers who hold investigative positions. So, if you have an operational task force that’s how they should be exercised, and support all the other units in TTPS.
“And there are several units and divisions who need support from operational units like what existed in SORT. But then if you place some of those same persons with the challenge of investigations and interrogations, you can run into problems immediately,” he said.
He said SORT is an operational task force and similarly, the NOTF will be operational as well and their purpose will be to do operations.