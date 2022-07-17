Nothing’s frying yet

The Carenage Fish Fry Facility is not yet open to the public.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, who is also the Member of Parliament for Diego Martin West, formally commissioned the facility on July 1.
Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein, Ministers in the Ministry of Agriculture Avinash Singh and Nigel De Freitas and its Permanent Secretary (Ag) in the Ministry of Agriculture Coomarie Goolabsingh were among those in attendance.
An official who attended the launch said the opening for patrons will come in a month or so. “They plan to open it in August. It’s not officially open for patrons. It is under the control of Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (UDeCOTT).
Meantime, there are a number of things that have to be worked out. People have to have their food badges,” he said.
“There are some other minor works to be done on the seafront. They are actually constructing some dining areas for families. Even the programme was done by UDeCOTT. Nothing was handed over. Not even to the Ministry of Agriculture, under which ministry it falls,” he added.
The facility comprises 14 vending booths for the sale of fish food delicacies across two single storey buildings with adequate facilities for both dining and entertainment. It boasts a landscaped park that connects to a boardwalk along the water’s edge.
Demo exercise
Last Thursday afternoon when the Sunday Express visited the facility, 14 booths were tightly shut and no customers were in sight. A female security guard said: “We have not seen anybody there. It is not open at night or day.” Closer to the waterfront, a crew of workmen were busy constructing other parts of the boardwalk. A man said: “I don’t have much information. All I can say is “I don’t think the Fish Fry is open. We have not seen any activity. You can check next door at the Carenage Fishing Facility.”
At the neighbouring facility, fishmonger Randy Quintero, 58, who is also Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Carenage Fisherfolk Association said: “The facility is not yet open. They were bringing in fridges and stoves. They are renting it to the people. When the vendors leave, the items will not be theirs. I peeped and saw about 30 dustbins locked up in a room. I know they are for the site.”
Quintero added: “What they had was a demo exercise at the commissioning. The tall gas cylinders have to come in. They brought in some stand-up deep freezes for the bars. But nothing is happening yet. I don’t know what is the delay. But when they had the formal commissioning they had said in about eight to ten weeks, the place should be on stream.”
Quintero added: “They are waiting to convene a meeting with all stakeholders. They will let everybody know when they will be able to start working. They will give us a date from when we can function. I believe the majority of people who got stalls are from Carenage. Over 75 to 80 per cent will be fish. The majority of the things they are selling will be bake and shark, roast fish and barbecue fish. It will be a fish fry like carite, salmon and red fish. Not too much wings and fries.”
Disappointed patrons
Quintero also said several potential patrons had left disappointed.
He said: “Several days ago, people thought it had opened. I had to tell them it was a ceremonial opening. People keep coming. It is alleged $60 million was spent on the fish market but I don’t have a figure for the Fish Fry. I am proud they spent good money, not just for Carenage but for the country. I see where the taxpayers’ money was spent. I am proud of it.”
He added: “Since I was a little boy, they had toilets with chains and a long piece or iron for flushing. At one time, a section of the market caught afire. An old man put a lantern and it ignited the building. Fisheries repaired it.”
On the contemporary facilities, he said: “I am proud of the two state of the art facilities we have. We have two ice machines making ice. Before we had to buy ice by La Soufriere. We got back the lights around the jetty. We have lights to protect the boats and fishermen are getting bait. We had asked for a gas station. But we did not get it.”
Moving to his civic responsibility, Quintero said: “I will look forward to protecting it. I have children. It took us about 20 years before we could have gotten the market. We have tiles and marble top sinks. Vendors are purchasing ice here. When cutlass (exported to China) fish biting “men from South” are coming here to sleep over.”
Fellow fishmongers Heubert Francois, Kareem Spears sand Owen Peters also said they were “appreciative of the Fish Fry and Facility. They chorused, “It is good for the people of Carenage.”
Fuel costs too high
Meanwhile, Quintero and his friends said a bugbear remains the price of fuel. He also said he was spending about $1,600 on gas for his pirogue to sail to the North Coast (La Fillette). Registering his angst, he said: “Since the PNM came in power, Finance Minister (Colm Imbert) said they had raised gas about three times and nobody rioted. But I want the State to know it’s not a smart idea to have fisherfolk use premium gas. The best gas was regular gas. You can fill a car’s tank with gas and go around Trinidad twice. But you can’t go around the country with a vessel filled with a tank of gas. You have to work with the moon and tides. For example, around August to September, kingfish are hungry. I always say, ‘God knew who he chose as fishermen’.”
He added: “Premium gas is killing the fishermen. Before I paid $250 for 20 gallon pan of gas. Now the same 20 gallon pan costing $600. I have to fill two 20 gallon pans. That is about $600 each and $100 for the bait. I am not a robot. I have to eat and drink while at high seas. Expenses are tough. When I make two days work, I pay $1,600. All the fishing equipment prices increased. Peoples’ salaries have not increased since 2013.”
Flashback
The Fish Fry Facility in Carenage seems well poised to become a major retail hub for fish food delicacies in Trinidad and Tobago. Such was the pronouncement of Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein in his address at the opening ceremony. Hosein said, “the facility will allow consumers to purchase a variety of fish food delicacies made from the daily ‘catch’ of the local fisherfolk. This interaction in our opinion will therefore create a special relationship between fisherfolk, consumers and vendors, while also showcasing the availability of high quality of local seafood products”.
He further accentuated the value of both the Carenage Fish Fry Facility and the Carenage Fishing Centre and its importance to livelihoods of the fisherfolk community as ongoing concerns such as climate change and its adverse effects on the global marine environment, places them amongst the most vulnerable.
Trinidad and Tobago was presently charting the course in promoting self-sufficiency and sustainability in agriculture, with this current initiative being the “ideal example” of a system which fulfilled the broader objective of “strengthening the domestic farm to market supply chain”, said Hosein.