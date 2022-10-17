Notorised statement created by Nelson and UK lawyers

It was Vincent Nelson and his UK attorneys who created the notorised statement alleging former Attorney General Anand Ramlogan and attorney Gerald Ramdeen were involved in a “kick back” conspiracy with respect to legal fees.
This was disclosed by Al-Rawi in a statement to the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau (ACIB) earlier this year.
According to Al-Rawi’s statement, in and around November 2017, Nelson produced the signed notarised statement dated October 26, 2017 wherein he particularised information relating to Ramlogan and Ramdeen’s “orchestration and involvement together with others in respect to legal fees ‘kick back’ conspiracy”.
Stated Al-Rawi: “I had no participation whatsoever (either in person or by any attorneys at law and/or by any other person acting on my instructions and/or behalf) in the preparation of the notarised statements. This statement was prepared and notarised by Mr Nelson QC in the United Kingdom before Mr John Walter Jeffrey Notary Public of No. 61 Cedar Road, Stanford, Lincolnshire, in the UK. I am not aware who if anyone assisted Mr Nelson QC in the preparation of the notarised statement.”
He stated thereafter, on December 12, 2017, based on his instructions a letter was sent to Nelson’s attorney stating that Nelson shall withdraw his claim (to sue the State for outstanding legal fees) and that the AG will pay Nelson’s legal fees of $288,403.10.
He stated that in furtherance of the settlement of Nelson’s claim, Nelson was paid a total sum of £1,088,062.00 which represented monies owed to him under the retainer agreement of former AG Anand Ramlogan.
In his civil proceedings claim against the AG, Nelson’s attorney outlined the genesis of the discussions that led to the indemnity agreement.
According to Nelson’s statement of claim filed in the court on June 27, 2022 by attorney Shankar Bidaisee whereby Nelson is suing the AG for breach of an indemnity agreement, Nelson’s local attorney Roger Kawalsingh met with Al-Rawi in October 2017 to discuss the TT$11 million the State was owing Nelson for work he did as he needed the money for critical illness.
The claim stated that it was at this meeting that Al-Rawi enquired from Kawalsingh whether he (Nelson) would be willing to give information regarding Ramlogan and Ramdeen.
Nelson had taken legal action against the State for £1,088,062 (TT$11 million based on the then exchange rate) owed to him.
In providing a background to the indemnity agreement, Bidaisee stated that the former AG had indicated his intention to prolong Nelson’s case where he sued the State for outstanding legal fees owed to him.
The claim stated that in October 2017 Nelson’s attorney met with the AG to discuss Nelson’s concerns about recovering monies to meet urgent expenses related to critical illness.
It was reported that Nelson was suffering from prostate cancer.
A week later on October 12, the claim stated that Nelson’s attorney indicated to Al-Rawi that he was willing to provide a statement only if given written contractual undertakings that he be afforded indemnities that will enable him to continue to practise law in the UK and in the other jurisdictions upon improvement of his health.
He stated the indemnity would ensure that Nelson would not incur any civil and criminal liability in T&T and any statement he gave would not be disclosed outside T&T to any authorities including criminal investigatory, tax enforcement, disciplinary and regulatory.
Nelson’s notarised statement was provided to Al-Rawi in November 2017—months prior to the NCA informing Nelson that he was under criminal investigation.
The Office of the AG under Al-Rawi had paid Nelson the outstanding legal fees owed to him to the tune of about TT$11 million. The indemnity agreement was signed in November 2017.
Editor’s Note: A story on page 5 in the Daily Express today reported that it was Vincent Nelson and his UK attorneys who created the indemnity agreement. It is in fact the notorised statement.
The error is regretted.