Notorised statement created by Nelson and UK lawyers

The scuttled case against attorneys Anand Ramlogan SC and Gerald Ramdeen has been described as the “biggest scandal in our 60 years as an independent nation” by Chaguanas West Member of Parliament Dinesh Rambally.

Speaking at the United National Congress’ (UNC) weekly Sunday news conference yesterday, Rambally referred to the offer of indemnity to State witness Vincent Nelson in the criminal case as indicative of “malice” on the part of the Government, adding that an overstep in power by then-attorney general Faris Al-Rawi had caused the case to collapse.