NOVEMBER THE DEADLIEST:365 deaths

With four days still to go, November 2021 is now officially the deadliest month of the Covid-19 pandemic in Trinidad and Tobago.
Another 21 deaths were reported by the Ministry of Health yesterday, which pushed the death toll this month to 365, surpassing June’s total of 352.
The ministry identified the 21 deceased patients as seven elderly males, five elderly females, four middle-aged males, four middle-aged females, and one young adult female.
Of the 21 new deaths, two occurred in Tobago.
The ministry said nine of the patients had multiple comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, asthma and obesity. Six patients had a single comorbidity, either diabetes, hypertension or asthma; and six patients had no known medical conditions.
The 21 new deaths take the overall death toll since the start of the pandemic to 2,061. Tobago’s death toll now stands at 116.
Active cases have now crossed the 10,000 mark with 720 new confirmed positive infections recorded yesterday, taking active cases to 10,005.
The new cases were the results of samples taken between November 22 and 25.
Tobago reported 81 new positive cases, taking the island’s total active cases to 587.
T&T’s high death rate
Meanwhile, Trinidad and Tobago is now ranked above many larger countries in terms of daily reported infections and deaths.
According to Johns Hopkins University data as at November 24, T&T has recorded an average of 12.01 new deaths daily, per million people, compared to the United States which has an average of 3.42 deaths per million and the United Kingdom with 1.95 deaths per million.
In terms of daily reported cases, the university put T&T’s average at 386.72 cases per million, which is higher than that of Singapore (332.55), France (322.66) and the US (287.64).
India, with a population 1,000 times the size of T&T, is reporting fewer daily cases and deaths per million than T&T. According to Johns Hopkins University, India’s average new daily cases per million is 6.8, and deaths per million is 0.24 from a population of 1.3 billion people.
This month, a total of 11,679 people have tested positive for the virus, the highest number of confirmed infections in a single month in T&T.
Meanwhile, hospital occupancy levels remain high.
As of yesterday, 565 people were hospitalised across the parallel healthcare system.
Of the 92 patients at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, 24 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and 32 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU). Nine patients are in the ICU in Tobago.
A total of 8,565 people are in home self-isolation.
Recovered patients increased to 56,942 with 69 people being discharged from hospital yesterday and 231 additional recovered community cases.
T&T has recorded a total of 69,008 cases since the start of the pandemic.
VACCINATION:
To date, 641,585 people have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine regime, and 42,244 have received a shot of a single-dose vaccine.
The ministry said 18,261 eligible people have received an additional primary dose.
A total of 640,171 people are now fully vaccinated.