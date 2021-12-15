People’s National Movement (PNM) Tobago Council leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine will hold on to the party’s leadership.
She says she will not abandon the ship in rough waters.
The time will come for transition, but resigning now will only bring chaos.
In an exclusive interview with the Express yesterday, following the PNM’s 14-1 defeat at the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) December 6 election, Davidson-Celestine said the PNM did everything necessary to win, but it could not fight the winds of change which are part of Tobago’s history.
Davidson-Celestine, 43, has been under pressure post-election after five PNM executive council members resigned, including chairman Stanford Callender.
However, Davidson-Celestine noted that people who were unsuccessful at the polls currently sit in the Cabinet, as well as the current THA, and there was no push for them to get out of the political arena.
There is the view, expressed by some of your colleagues, that once you have lost an election you ought to step down. How do you feel about that?
Davidson-Celestine said she recalled the words of former United States president Barack Obama, and she understands that after an election is lost, people would really have challenges emotionally.
She said she saw calls for her and the entire executive to resign.
But doing so would cause chaos, she insisted.
“We have to really try to ensure that we have a smooth transition because if we don’t, there will be chaos. Stepping down for me now, and even for the executive, really means that we would have to go in immediately to an internal election, and for me, really, it is not now time for this because to a certain extent, we have not yet learnt how to come together after an internal election, and so I will try my best as the leader, along with the rest of the executive that remains, to see the party through this time of loss, and I really don’t want to have to be in a position to abandon the ship at this time as we hit the rough waters,” she said by phone.
She said the PNM in Tobago has come to the place where there can be opportunities for building and rebuilding.
“I’m of the opinion that with me there, we can deal with the transition in a very smooth way,” she said.
She noted the PNM’s executive comprises 17 members and only five have resigned, meaning there is still a quorum to function.
“I have never really seen a situation where after an election loss in this kind of way that the leader and the executive are called on to resign. I know in many instances it’s about rebuilding or reorganising so that we can go forward stronger together,” she said.
Did the Prime Minister ask you to step down? What was his guidance to you?
“The Prime Minister and I have had really different discussions on the topic. Quite a number of options were placed on the table, and as I indicated to him, I would do the assessment and then, of course, make the determination as to which way I’d want to go following this election loss,” she said.
Have the resignations of some of the executive affected the party’s position moving forward?
Davidson-Celestine said she has held three meetings so far.
One with the candidates who are ready to go again and continue to work in the communities.
The second with the party executive whom she said is very committed to the process.
“They had indicated that they were voted into office to ensure that the party is well represented, and we will do that until the time the people vote us out,” she said.
The third meeting was with the co-ordinators of the election to ensure their documents are submitted for the assessment process going forward.
“We have to go through that to see what would have transpired, what in their estimation happened in the electoral districts, so we can use that information to pass on to those who will lead when the next Tobago House of Assembly election comes around,” she said
There are two years until the next internal election and four years until the next general election and THA election, she pointed out.
Do you think you can survive politically if there are members within the PNM who are opposed to you?
Davidson-Celestine said within a political party, you would always have those who are for or against you.
She recalled that when she was first elected Tobago Council leader two years ago, there was “noise”. She said it’s how you communicate with people and try to understand their fears and what their issues are.
“That is what I’ve been doing since I’ve taken up the leadership of the party. It has only been two years, and one of the things I’ve recognised is that when I came in and took the mantle in January 2020, there was a lot of noise internally...and so I’ve worked with some of the executive to ensure that we could treat with some of those noises,” she said.
Davidson-Celestine admitted there were a lot of people who felt disenchanted and disenfranchised and who felt their views were not being taken into consideration, and she was able to meet with the majority of them and achieve common ground so they would not leave the PNM.
Her work bore fruit as the party was able to keep its base even after 21 years in office.
“For me, that is a resounding success. I think now going forward, we have to find new innovative and creative ways to ensure that we can build on the base that we have,” she said.