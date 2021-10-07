The move by the National Petroleum Marketing Company (NP) to impose a “service fee” on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) or cooking gas, which would have in effect increased the price, has backfired.
NP yesterday apologised to Energy Minister Stuart Young and disclosed that its employee had no authorisation to issue communication with respect to an increase in the cost of LPG through implementation of a “service charge”.
The NP board comprises of Sahid Hosein (chairman), Marcus Knaggs, Nadine Nabie, Marilon David and Janille Huggins.
In a release yesterday, The Ministry of Energy reiterated that the Government subsidy on LPG remains. Therefore, the cost of a 20-pound cylinder stands at $21.
The Express reported yesterday that one day after Finance Minister Colm Imbert indicated that kerosene and LPG will remain subsidised, an NP official issued an internal e-mail on October 5, authorising gas station dealers to increase the price of a tank of LPG through the implementation of a “service charge”.
The e-mail stated dealers had the autonomy to set their retail prices, and further stated a $5 increase was already set for NP Maracas.
Young had told the Express he was unaware of this.
Under Section 31 of the Petroleum Act, only the Energy Minister, in consultation with the Finance Minister, can set the price for petroleum products.
Sources told the Express that after this newspaper raised the issue yesterday, another internal e-mail was issued by NP, stating the service fee was “on hold” until further notice.
Transportation and handling issues
In the Energy Ministry release yesterday, Young stated unauthorised action was taken by NP with respect to increasing LPG prices.
“I have communicated with the chairman of National Petroleum and confirmed with him that there is no authorisation to adjust the price of LPG.
“Chairman Sahid Hosein has confirmed that NP has taken the necessary internal action to communicate the Government’s position and indicated that the communication, which appears to have been sent by an employee of NP to a particular gas station dealer, was not authorised. Steps have been taken to address this matter,” Young added.
The minister, however, noted there is an issue related to transportation and handling cost to get LPG cylinders to various dealers, and this appears to be a matter requiring discussion.
He emphasised that the Government position remains that the price of LPG is not to be increased.
The release stated Young has requested a report on the LPG market and pricing from the permanent secretaries of the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries in order to see what further measures may be necessary to maintain the Government’s policy position.
“LPG is very heavily subsidised by the taxpayers as part of Government policy, and this continues to be the policy. Minister Young confirms that he has not authorised any increase in price of LPG,” stated the release.
NP apologises
NP issued a release yesterday, stating that gas station dealers had expressed concern about the small profits from the sale of LPG.
However, it admitted it has no power to change the price of LPG and apologised to Young.
Referring to the Express report on the matter, NP said: “The development which was highlighted in the article because of the premature communication of the initiative, originated from NP’s desire to enhance the availability of LPG cylinders to the wider public throughout the service station network.
“As a result of the concerns expressed by the service station dealers on an ongoing basis regarding the very limited returns amounting to mere cents associated with the sale of LPG cylinders within the network, NP embarked on the consideration of a discretionary service fee which would assist in defraying the costs associated with providing customers with easy access to the cylinders and encourage the restocking of cylinders for resale to the public,” it added.
NP noted that Section 31 of the Petroleum Act clearly states the Energy Minister, after consultation with the Finance Minister, is authorised to determine the price at which petroleum products can be sold.
It stated that as such, the retail selling price for a 20-pound cylinder remains at the subsidised price of $21 ($18.67 + $2.33 VAT).
“In light of the above, NP, its chairman and the board of directors take this opportunity to unreservedly apologise for any negative attention or embarrassment caused to our line ministry, the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries, and the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and assures the public of NP’s continued commitment to serving the best interests of the people of Trinidad and Tobago at all times,” stated NP.