NP: No gas shortage

NATIONAL Petroleum (NP) and Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd said, yesterday, there is no shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG—cooking gas) PG, and urged consumers to avoid panic buying.

NP issued a media release following an exclusive Sunday Express story which stated that the country’s lone cooking gas producer and several petrochemical plants at Point Lisas had been shut down following an electrical fire at bpTT’s Mahogany hub and continued mechanical issues at its Cassia C platform.

The Sunday Express, however, also reported that for now there is enough cooking gas to meet the public need, and that the problems should be resolved by next weekend to avoid a cooking gas shortage.

Phoenix Park Gas Processors Limited’s (PPGPL), M3 and M4 are down.

NGC told the Sunday Express that it was experiencing gas supply challenges in meeting total consumer demand requirements and had been working closely with T&TEC to keep the lights on.

According to the Sunday Express article, bpTT confirmed having problems and said it, too, was working to find solutions. While the company did not say anything about a fire, it stated that, on April 16, there was an unplanned mechanical disruption at its Mahogany B hub requiring the facility to be taken offline temporarily. It said the mechanical issue was rectified and the facility is back online.

Regarding the Cassia C, it said it was trying to maximise output from other parts of its producing assets.

NP yesterday assured the public that it will continue meet its needs in a timely and reliable manner when it comes to LPG.

The state enterprise further advised that, at present, there is no shortage of LPG to the public, adding that measures have been implemented to ensure an uninterrupted supply.

“Therefore, consumers are encouraged to maintain their normal purchasing patterns and avoid panic-buying which will only serve to cause shortages. Furthermore, NP’s LPG plant operations will continue as normal, with systems in place to prevent any disruption to supplies,” the statement read.

Phoenix Park Gas Processors Limited, a subsidiary of NGC, also said it took note of the Sunday Express article and advised that its processing units have been taken offline for “routine maintenance works that have been planned for over a year.”

It added, “These planned maintenance activities were always carded for April to May 2023 and are in no way due to any gas supply challenges in the sector. As part of PPGPL’s planning for this period, the company engaged stakeholders to ensure that it would meet the demand for cooking gas of the population and will continue to do so in conjunction with the National Petroleum Marketing Company Limited (NP).”

“PPGPL and NP continue to maintain adequate LPG inventory and, as such, there is no LPG shortage in Trinidad and Tobago,” the company stated.

