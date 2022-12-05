NP resumes gas delivery

AFTER a week of not delivering fuel, National Petroleum (NP) on Saturday night sent small trucks to areas in South Trinidad to alleviate the situation.
Earlier on Saturday, gas station dealers had told the Express they had not received fuel for over a week and thousands of citizens were affected.
NP chief executive officer John Gormandy had indicated that NP had decided to halt supplies to areas such as Cedros, Icacos, Tabaquite, Flanagin Town and Toco following advice from health and safety officers that the roads were too dangerous to traverse to supply fuel.
Gormandy said he could not risk the lives of NP workers and contractors.
Following the Express queries on Saturday, gas station dealers said on Saturday night they were surprised that trucks loaded with fuel came to them.
Gormandy told the Express yesterday that they used smaller trucks to deliver fuel Saturday night.
“We are making some progress. The Road Tank Wagons—RTW—are different to a truck with static load. We have to determine what size could pass if at all and whether the roads could take the full capacity for load or partial load,” he said.
He said half a load was expected to be sent yesterday and diesel will be delivered to stations today.
“We are also working with the ministry to try and develop other roads because those bigger units are only allowed to drive on certain roads, so that’s the other dilemma we have but we are using the smaller ones, we are getting contractors to support us with it and we are trying,” he said.
The loads will be a smaller supply but NP will endeavour to ramp up the frequency of deliveries, he added.
The Petroleum Dealers Association (PDA) president Robin Naraynsingh told the Express yesterday that whilst they are happy that some fuel was delivered to dealers, it does not negate the fact that this was done after a week of leaving dealers in limbo and after the media raised questions.
Naraynsingh said gas station dealers told him yesterday (after the Sunday Express report), that NP contacted them and indicated that fuel will be provided.
“All of sudden the roads get repaired, they find a way,” he said.
Naraynsingh reiterated his disappointment with the Energy Ministry, saying it is “ridiculous” that the Ministry, as regulator, allows NP to do what it wants without proper oversight and intervention.
He added that large communities were affected, hundreds of thousands of people, and a week later NP has finally responded after being called out.