THE National Security Council (NSC) committed no wrong when it took the decision to appoint an audit committee to investigate the operations of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Firearms Department while former commissioner Gary Griffith was at its helm.
It was clear that under Section 75 of the Constitution, the NSC had this power and not just the Police Service Commission (PolSC) as Griffith had been contending.
So ruled Justice Devindra Rampersad yesterday.
The judge delivered a 67-page ruling, in which he partially ruled in favour of both parties.
“In this court’s respectful view, the NSC was quite entitled under Section 75 of the Constitution to take the steps that it did, especially having regard to the apparent concurrence of the Commissioner of Police.
“There is no doubt in this court’s mind that the NSC charged with the responsibility of matters of national security as a subcommittee of the Cabinet is entitled to make enquiries in respect of matters that touch and concern the general issue of national security. That obviously includes the issue of gun violence and an obvious link in that is the issue of guns on the whole and how it enters into society,” the judge stated.
The former top cop had taken issue with the appointment of the audit committee by the Dr Keith Rowley-led NSC to investigate the circumstances under which firearm users licences (FULs) were granted under Griffith’s tenure, which spanned between August 18, 2017, and August 17, 2021.
While Justice Rampersad shot down this challenge, he also granted an injunction preventing the NSC from having the report made public.
This included the NSC not being allowed to have the report or any part thereof laid in Parliament.
This was one of the reliefs being sought by Griffith, who was represented by attorneys Avory Sinanan, Larry Lalla and Ajay Baball.
Instead, Justice Rampersad said the only bodies the NSC was allowed to disclose the report to was the Office of the Commissioner of Police and the PolSC.
And the only reason for this was for those bodies to make a determination as to the next step forward based on the contents of the report.
“As a result, if the report is published other than these two bodies, such as in the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago, without redactions in respect of persons named in the report who have not been given an opportunity to be heard, then it would invite speculation and judgment without procedural fairness.
“In this court’s respectful view, therefore, the report can only be used by the NSC to inform policy and reform as necessary in relation to firearms. Anything beyond that would be also beyond the remit of the provisions of the Constitution and even in relation to the same Section 75 that they (the State) relied on,” stated the judge.
He also expressed concern over the report being put in the hands of the Ministry of National Security, even though it was commissioned by the NSC.
In stressing this point, he made mention of portions of the report that were previously reported in the press.
“The court is concerned by the fact that Section 136 of the Police Service Regulations makes it a disciplinary offence to make public or communicate to the press or to any person, or make private copies of documents, papers or information of which he (committee member Raymond Craig) may become possessed in his official capacity, unless his duties require him to do so.
“In this case, the members of the committee are no longer active members of the Police Service and so therefore cannot be acting in an official capacity as police officers. Mr Craig established the fact that the meeting he held at the beginning was with the (then) commissioner of police McDonald Jacob who, ostensibly, took the lead but it is worthy of note that the contract with the acting permanent secretary of the Ministry of National Security mentioned above identified the owner of the resultant report, and by extension the requesting party, to be the Ministry of National Security and not the TTPS or the Commissioner of Police despite the latter’s alleged ‘taking the lead’ in the original meeting with Mr Craig,” the judge stated.
In his claim, Griffith had brought action against Rowley, former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, Finance Minister Colm Imbert, Energy Minister Stuart Young and Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales as defendants.
They all form part of the NSC.
Four other defendants—retired assistant commissioner of police Wellington Virgil and Craig, along with retired Insp Lennard Charles and Brian Pierre, are also named.
They formed part of the committee that carried out the audit and were represented by attorneys Gilbert Peterson and Rishi Dass.
Valid report
Senior Counsel Russell Martineau led the case on behalf of the NSC.
In the claim filed on October 13, Griffith said even if the court were to find the NSC had the power to appoint the committee, he was never approached by any members and asked any questions or presented with any observations, findings or concerns.
This was troubling, he said, given that the purpose of the committee was to investigate the granting of FULs during the time he was at the helm of the service.
He said under the Firearms Act, the Commissioner of Police was the only person statutorily charged with the responsibility for issuing firearm licences.
“...Therefore in my respectful view, (with) the committee being appointed in November 2021 and I having left office in August 2021, the investigation of the committee were directly relevant to and necessarily involved the manner in which I would have exercised my discretion and discharged my functions under the Firearms Act during the time that I held office of the CoP,” he said.
Given this, Griffith was seeking to have the court quash the report by making declarations that the decision of the NSC to have it commissioned infringed his rights, was unlawful and irrational.
This was not done however.
The report remains valid based on the ruling on the judge.
“The court cannot and will not make the declarations sought in relation to the unlawfulness of the committee for the reasons given. Neither will the court make an order declaring the report to be null, void and of no effect upon the facts presented to this court.
“What the court is minded to do, however, is declare that the contents of the audit report insofar as they refer/pertain to or concern the performance of the claimant in the discharge of the functions of Commissioner of Police in respect of the issuance of FULs during the period August 2018 to August 2021 should not to be published to any party other than the Commissioner of Police and Police Service Commission for such further enquiries as they deem fit in the discharge of their statutory and or constitutional obligations and or responsibilities,” said Justice Rampersad.
The orders
The court declares that the contents of the report insofar as they refer/pertain to or concern the performance of the claimant in the discharge of the functions of Commissioner of Police in respect of the issuance of FULs during the period August 2018 to August 2021 should not to be published to any party other than the Commissioner of Police and/or the Police Service Commission for such further enquiries as they deem fit in the discharge of their statutory and or constitutional obligations and/or responsibilities until such time as the claimant is given an opportunity to be heard in relation to any investigation which falls within the remit of the Commissioner of Police and/or the Police Service Commission and such investigation is completed.
Should no such investigation ensue, then the prohibition would be absolute.
The court declares that the decision of the first/seventh defendant, or any of the other defendants, to publish the report to other State agencies and/or any other third parties including Parliament, other than to the Commissioner of Police and or the Police Service Commission for further investigation as mentioned, is irrational and is in breach of the rules of natural justice and fairness in relation to the claimant save as provided for in the preceding relief granted.
An injunction is granted restraining the first/seventh defendant, or any of the other defendants, from laying or causing to be laid any executive summary or any part of the report before the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago or Page 66 of 67 otherwise publishing any portion of the contents of the same other than to the Commissioner of Police or the Police Service Commission and other than as provided in the preceding reliefs granted.
The court will hear the parties on the issue of costs, which issue is reserved for determination. Out of an abundance of caution, the time for the filing of any appeal will run from the court’s determination of that remaining issue of costs.