NTA hits back: Take evidence to police

IF Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has information on crimes pertaining to the acquisition of firearms user’s licences (FULs), he should take it to the police, the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) has said.
The party said when its political leader Gary Griffith was commissioner of police, he made a similar call for individuals with evidence to take it to the police and to not pay any bribes.
Responding to comments Rowley made at a Conversations with the Prime Minister event on Saturday night, the NTA in a statement yesterday called on Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher to contact Rowley, given that he seemed to have “intimate knowledge” of the crimes.
“We would like to remind the public as well that, according to reports in the public domain, the Prime Minister claims to have information of this nature since December 2020, yet not one person has been charged for a crime with regards to corruption and bribery of the FUL process in the past two years,” the NTA said.
“This totally destroys the argument of a well-oiled criminal enterprise in the FUL process, embarrassing both Stanley John and Keith Rowley, as no one has even been questioned in the two years since the report was produced,” it added.
“With a poor track record for credibility because of Emailgate, broken promises not to close down Petrotrin and not to institute the property tax, the PM will be advised that the public is not as easily fooled with his tried and tested tactics,” the party said.