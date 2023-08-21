NTA to decide on alderman for Diego Martin

THE National Transformation Alliance (NTA) will have an alderman in the Diego Martin Borough Corporation.
In a news release on Saturday, NTA political leader Gary Griffith said the party “has now officially created a footprint on the political map, acquiring an alderman”.
Griffith also yesterday responded to criticism from some Government members that the NTA had attempted to place people who were related to him as aldermen, which he denied.
Griffith said “no relatives” of his were nominated with the intention of their taking office and that the party had added some names to its list shortly before the close of nominations in July, to fulfil a requirement of the process.
He called the process “foolish” and said this was a simple aspect of local government that could be reformed.
Griffith said the NTA was informed “at the last minute” that it had to list a number of names for aldermen to match the number of seats in the corporations.
He said the party added more names to its list for the Diego Martin Regional Corporation (DMRC), which had to total ten, so as not to be disqualified.
“This is an outdated and foolish law,” Griffith said.
He said there was never any intention by the party for the people whose names were added to have become aldermen.
‘It makes no sense that you have to list ten names, for instance, because there are ten seats, when even if you get 100 per cent of votes, you can only have four aldermen,” Griffith said.
He further accused the People’s National Movement and some members of the Government of “hypocrisy”, stating:
“These are the people who supported the former prime minister (late) Patrick Manning appointing his wife, Hazel, as education minister, for which she was not qualified.”
Multitudes of supporters
Griffith, as political leader of the NTA, congratulated and thanked the party’s “Governance Team, our 31 local government candidates and our multitude of supporters for their hard work, dedication, and belief in what the NTA stands for”.
“Contesting as the majority partner in our accommodation with the UNC (United National Congress) in Point Fortin and Diego Martin, we barely missed out on an alderman seat in Point Fortin, but we were successful in the Municipal Corporation Electoral Area of Diego Martin,” Griffith said.
The NTA’s 31 candidates gained 15,997 votes in 31 electoral districts last week Monday.
The party’s nominees for alderman in Diego Martin are: Paul-Daniel Nahous, Brian Mitchel, Ross Russel, Garvin Nicholas, Joseph Lewis,
Jean-Paul Pouchet, Mohannie Ramdeensingh, Wazim Daniel, Dwayne Dyer and Gerald Doolan.
Speaking to the Express on Saturday, Griffith had said the party “will have to make an executive decision”.
He said the party’s governance team and the candidates, who assisted and contributed to the party in garnering the required number of votes, will all have a say on who is best suited for the position.
He added, “It will definitely not be any family member.”