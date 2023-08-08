The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) yesterday condemned the emergence of the “Pretty Pipers” trend on social media, whereby multiple accounts on Instagram have posted sexual, inappropriate and cyber-bullying content of minors over the past few days.
Within the past week several accounts appeared on the platform, garnering a collective following of thousands within the span of days. The accounts have posted various forms of content, most often appearing to be defamatory statements against unsuspecting victims online.
They have also posted sexually explicit content and non-consensual images of minors and adults while sharing personal information such as school names and phone numbers on their subjects.
“This girl does… anywhere,” was the caption attached to the image of an unsuspecting young woman posted to one of these pages.
“(Name) has more man than everybody and is not ashamed to say so,” said another.
The pages appear to use the site’s story feature, through which content has a shelf life of 24 hours, to post harmful content that target both young men and women, in some cases, likely teenagers.
Images of young women indicating that they have possession of their “sex tapes” have been posted while others have shared the explicit content without censorship.
One page claimed to carry a price of $10,000 to remove the suggestive content of its victims. Another claimed to be sponsored by a large local corporation.
The Express counted over 60 accounts on the platform bearing some variation of the “Pretty Pipers” title, exclusive of hashtags.
Sextortion scams
The Humanitarian Foundation for Positive Social Change (HFPSC), an NGO which earlier this year filed a constitutional motion to compel the State to investigate the dissemination of child pornography in Trinidad and Tobago, yesterday told the Express that it was aware of the accounts and was compiling a file on the trend.
Founder Shamira Sooklal said yesterday that the group had noted the exploitative content being shared through these accounts, including nude images of minors and attempts at sextortion.
“I have noted the seriousness of the content. There are minors and they are posting nude photos of the minors. They are being traumatised as well and they are minors they may not know how to address the situation.
“There is a level of sextortion as well where they are trying to get victims to pay money to take the content down. One account posted a bank account number and however when we checked it did not belong to any person. These are tactics and lies to get real victims to pay them money,” she said.
Sooklal said that it was crucial for a victim to come forward for investigations to be done at Meta, Instagram’s parent company, as well as through local law enforcement.
“The starting step is the statement from a victim. I can reach out to Meta. We have a direct link with the managers for Meta in the Latin and Caribbean region. Meta needs a victim to come forward and all those reports we sent to Meta in the past they asked us for victims identified and their real Instagram accounts to determine it is real people being victimised. It does not stop the person from possession of the content and creating a new account. A police investigation must be done,” she said yesterday.
The TTPS has since released a statement warning parents of the activity and asking for open lines of communication about cyber-bullying. The release asked parents to be vigilant about their children’s social media activities.
The Service cited the Children’s Act, Chapter 46:01 which outlaws the publication, distribution, and transmission of any child pornography. The offense carried a fine of thirty thousand dollars and imprisonment for ten years.
It also cited the Libel and Defamation Act, Chapter 11:16 which states “If any person maliciously publishes any defamatory libel, knowing the same to be false, he is liable on conviction to imprisonment for two years and to pay such fine as the Court directs.”
Victims can contact the TTPS’ Special Victims Department at 612-2470 Extensions- 16057/16058.
The HFPSC can be reached by telephone at (868) 269-0657 or e-mail at HFPSC.info@gmail.com.