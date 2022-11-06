‘Nunez-Tesheira has done nothing for the party’

HOUSING Minister Camille Robinson-Regis has batted for her political leader, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, saying his opponent in the party’s upcoming internal elections, Karen Nunez-Tesheira, has “done nothing” for the People’s National Movement (PNM) since leaving office.
Robinson-Regis defended Rowley as a leader in whom the membership was “extremely proud” and who has taken the party through one hurdle to the next.
The minister was speaking on Tuesday night at a public meeting at Signature Hall, Longdenville, as the party heads towards its internal elections on December 4.
Among Government ministers at the meeting were Finance Minister Colm Imbert, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi and Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly. Robinson-Regis had earlier said of Rowley, “heavy is the head that wears the crown but he wears it well”.
She said she was “hurt” Nunez-Tesheira was attempting to lead the party, when “all she has been doing is bad-talking every single thing”.
Robinson-Regis said Nunez-Tesheira was still a member of the PNM, but had “done nothing” for the party since leaving office. She asked when Nunez-Tesheira had last been seen at a party or public meeting.
She said Nunez-Tesheira has been “nowhere in sight”, and asked “how could you sit down on the river bank and bad-talk the river?”
She asked whether Nunez-Tesheira had given out a hamper during the Covid-19 lockdown, stating “she could afford it”.
“I don’t even think Karen has a red top,” she said.
Robinson-Regis raised an issue surrounding Nunez-Tesheira when she was finance minister and was accused of using insider knowledge to withdraw deposits belonging to her and relatives from CLICO, before that institution had to be bailed out.
Nunez-Tesheira is one of three candidates challenging Rowley for leadership of the party in its internal elections on December 4, 2022. The other candidates for the position are Junior Barrack and Ronald Boynes.
A former minister under late prime minister and PNM leader Patrick Manning, Nunez-Tesheira has publicly criticised the PNM’s governance, and expressed mistrust of some changes to the internal election process, including the number of voting days and handling of ballot boxes.
She said she was also bothered that with the availability of social media and other forms of communication, the dates of registration for voting had not been made clear to the national community and party members.
In filing her nomination papers at the PNM’s Chrissie Terrace, Chaguanas, office on October 10, Nunez-Tesheira said if the final vote count occurred on December 4, 2022, with voting arrangements in place from November 26 to December 4, “that is rather unusual, especially to allow that type of hiatus to occur between the 27th and the fourth”.
Voting structure
The PNM’s internal elections were announced in August by Finance Minister and party chairman, Colm Imbert, at a press conference at Queen’s Hall, Port of Spain.
Imbert announced changes to the voting structure that have not been done before in local party elections, including the introduction of a “special’ voting period before December 4.
The party also implemented a new format for poll cards, which mimics the general elections and saw poll cards being sent to members.
Applications for new memberships were to be made by August 24, after which a preliminary voters’ list was issued and a verification exercise conducted.
Following a final list, those who cast their votes on November 26 and 27 will be struck from the list, Imbert had said. Voters will be able to cast their secret ballots on December 4 and in order to vote, members must present one form of identification.
PNM general secretary Foster Cummings stated then that the party’s membership numbered around 100,000 - while it has seen an increase in membership of 25,000 over the last two years.