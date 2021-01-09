A 22-year-old nurse remained in critical condition at the San Fernando General Hospital yesterday after she was beaten with a hammer by a former boyfriend.
Jada Pierre, a geriatric nurse of Siparia, was attacked and struck in the head on Friday afternoon.
Pierre’s stepfather, Allan Pierre, spoke to reporters at his home in Siparia yesterday.
He said the attack on his stepdaughter occurred soon after he left home.
He said she was found by a driver near the forest reserve in Fyzabad, with head injuries.
Allan Pierre said he and Pierre’s mother left home around 2.45 p.m. on Friday.
He said: “Before we left, she told me she was going into Siparia to get something to eat. Within a half-hour of us leaving her at home, we got a call from someone in the area telling us they just found her through the field road with injures to the head.”
Pierre was taken to the Siparia Health Facility, then transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.
At the hospital, she told her mother an ex-boyfriend saw her along the field road near Sanderson Park and offered her a lift in his car.
While in the car, he asked for them to get back together.
Police were told he became angry and asked her to drive.
As she was climbing into the driver’s seat, the man struck her several times in the head with a hammer, then threw her out of the car before driving off.
Allan Pierre said his daughter had an on-again, off-again relationship with the man for the past eight years.
He said: “They knew each other from school days and that is the only person we knew as her boyfriend. He used to come here and lime in the day. He seemed like an ordinary fella. He was a very quiet person. He never showed any violent tendencies.”
‘I don’t know what
went wrong’
Pierre’s stepfather did not think she was in any danger.
He said people made up and broke up as a normal part of life.
Pierre said Jada rarely shared details about her relationship.
He said: “I never saw them have any major arguments, but like any relationship, there would be a falling-out here and there. I don’t know what went wrong in his head for it to reach to this.”
Pierre said doctors at the hospital performed surgery on Jada yesterday morning.
He did not know what type of surgery was done, but was thankful his stepdaughter is alive.
Last Friday, secondary school teacher Suzette Sylvester was found in her home, bludgeoned to death.
Her killer used a hammer.
Her husband, loans officer Kurt Sylvester, was charged with her murder and appeared virtually before a Couva magistrate on Friday.