A NURSE who suffered a miscarriage days after she fell from a defective chair while at work has been awarded over $1.2 million by the court.
In delivering judgment last week in the lawsuit filed against the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA), Justice Margaret Mohammed said an employer owes a duty of care to provide a safe place of work to its employees.
It was on October 29 , 2014, that the claimant, who was then 29 years old and eight weeks pregnant, was on duty at the Adult Surgical Ward at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.
Court documents said she “proceeded to sit on a chair located at the nurse’s station when one of the legs of the chair broke, causing her to fall forward, first hitting her abdomen on the nurse’s desk and then falling onto the ground”. The chair also hit her back.
She immediately began experiencing abdominal and back pains. The registered nurse was taken to an operating theatre where tests were performed. An ultrasound found there was no foetal heart rate.
Another ultrasound was scheduled in two weeks and on that morning, she began experiencing abdominal cramps and spotting. She was told by her doctor she was having a miscarriage. It lasted over a week.
“The claimant contended that this was a painful and emotionally distressful period in her life and that said miscarriage was due to the (fall),” court documents said.
She returned to work in November 2014, but until the end of that year, she was placed on periods of sick leave.
In January 2015, she was assigned to the Ophthalmology Ward and placed on light duties. In March, however, due to continuing back pain from her fall, she was again on sick leave. She returned five to six months later and worked until around September 2016.
Surgery cost
In that month, she was instructed to give a bed bath to a critical patient who was obese and on oxygen therapy and had intravenous fluids. Although two nursing students assisted with the bath, doing such severely exacerbated her condition and led to her being placed on another period of sick leave from October of that year.
Since that time, up until the institution of her action, she has continued to be on sick leave.
After September 2017, she was no longer being paid a salary. The registered nurse also said she has not been given a termination letter from the defendant nor was she deemed medically unfit.
Apart from the miscarriage, the claimant experienced pain in her lower back while walking for long periods, bending over, sitting or lying down.
She was diagnosed as having suffered 40 per cent permanent partial disability. She was advised by her doctor that surgery will allow for relief to her pain. This was estimated to cost $60,000.
The defence
While the NCRHA admitted it owed a duty of care to the claimant to provide a safe place of work, it denied it was responsible for the personal injuries, damages and consequential loss suffered by the registered nurse by reason of the negligence and/or breach of duty or breach of contract of employment or statutory duty.
The NCRHA also denied the manner the claimant said she fell.
An internal investigation concluded the cause of the fall was a defective chair. The defendant however contended the chair was purchased around August 15 , 2013, and allocated to the ward about a year later.
“The chair was relatively new and ought not to have given way in the manner that it did.... The defendant maintained that the first incident (the fall) was unforeseeable as the defendant was not the manufacturer of the chair, which was relatively new and subject to normal wear and tear,” it was said.
The defence also denied some of the nurse’s injuries and that her duties at the Ophthalmology Ward exacerbated her injuries as she was placed on light duties. The defendant also contended the claimant overexerted herself causing her condition to be exacerbated.
It also denied the cost of her back surgery, that she is unlikely to be able to return to work or that she was entitled to future loss of earnings. The claimant, who was represented by attorneys Imran Khan and Saajida Narine, gave evidence and called an orthopaedic surgeon.
The NCRHA relied on the evidence of its sole witness, a head nurse on the ward. The authority was represented by attorneys Ken Wright and Emmilene Constantine.
Damages
Attorney Khan said yesterday, “The client feels very happy and vindicated by the court’s decision after a long and trying road. Many a time she wanted to give up and throw in the towel due to the stress, anxiety and worry that she was going through. She persevered with God’s help, and I am pleased to say that the court’s analysis of the facts and evidence in this case was spot on such as to ensure that justice was done.
“This case serves as a reminder for employers, and in particular State entities, to ensure that they pay due regard to the duty of care owed to their employees and that adequate care is taken to ensure that employees are not unduly placed in positions of peril. An employer must take all reasonable and necessary steps to ensure that its employees are not exposed to dangers which can foreseeably arise.”
The claimant, who had a child in April 2018, said due to her back injury, she had a difficult pregnancy. She also had to undergo a Caesarean section as natural labour would have put too much pressure on her spine and she could have damaged her back even further or caused paralysis.
She also is unable to lift her child for long as she experiences pain and pulling in her back.
She enjoyed travelling to different countries, but now, sitting for long periods causes her discomfort and a jerk on a plane would cause her back to pain. She also said she is not the same vibrant and energetic person as she was before the fall.
The judge awarded her $1,269,900, which included for special and general damages with interest, loss of future earnings and the sum for the surgery. She was also awarded costs.
—Editor’s Note: The nurse in question has requested her name not be used, given the monetary award and the risk of being a target of crime.