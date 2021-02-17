Nurse goes first

You could hear a pin drop inside the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility as eyes and cameras focused on nurse Keisha Prevatt-Gomez as she became the first frontline worker in Trinidad and Tobago to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.
As another nurse, Grace Sookchand, opened a sealed container to take out the first vial of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine to administer to the Prevatt-Gomez, the silence seemed almost deafening except for the click of media photographers’ cameras.
Holding up a sign which read “I got the Covid vaccine today!”, she appeared calm as she sat down to receive the vaccine.
Prevatt-Gomez, who is attached to the Infection Prevention and Disease Control Department at Caura Hospital, was followed by Dr Don Martin, the Chief of Staff at the Couva facility.
Both said they were happy to take the vaccine and it was the right step to take in the fight against the global pandemic.
One hundred frontline healthcare workers received the vaccine yesterday afternoon.
Sharing her thoughts on her decision to take the vaccine, Prevatt-Gomez told reporters she had done her research on the vaccine and felt confident in her choice to move forward to get the injection.
She said, “There was some hesitation but I did the research and I looked at the science behind the vaccine and I am confident that it’s going to work and I am making the right decision for myself and the wider population.”
Also sharing his reasons for getting vaccinated, Dr Martin said: “I want to lead by example. I believe in this science and I don’t just want to talk the talk, but I want to walk the walk today. I have also done the research with respect to the vaccines and they are indeed very efficacious and I am quite willing to take it. I can’t wait for my second dose.”
He said his family was excited about his decision.
Dr Martin said he had no fear about get vaccinated.
He said, “I think it is the most pivotal step in our fight against the scourge of Covid-19.”
‘Go and get vaccinated’
For those who may still be undecided, Prevatt-Gomez had some words of encouragement for her co-workers and members of the public.
She said, “You guys need to get out there and get the vaccine. We are the gatekeepers and this is what we do to protect the nation.”
Both recipients will receive a second dose in a month as part of the vaccination process.
The North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) administered the first 100 doses yesterday.
The authority will commence immunisation with frontline staff working at its Covid facilities – Arima Hospital, Caura Hospital, Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope as well as its step-down facilities.