Nurse goes first

Volunteer: Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh looks on as nurse Keisha Prevatt-Gomez of the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) Infection Prevention and Disease Control Unit is administered the first Covid-19 vaccine in the country, by Grace Sookchand of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation at the Ministry of Health, during yesterday’s launch of the Covid-19 vaccine deployment at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.

—Photo: DEXTER PHILIP