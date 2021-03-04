A NURSING assistant has been ordered to hand over the $2.3 million house she shared with a doctor who passed away in 2015, to his ex-wife and son.
In making his order virtually on Wednesday, Justice Frank Seepersad said that Dr Ram Singh had not, in his will, left Olivia Springer the five-bedroom house she claimed they renovated together.
He also said there was no evidence she was entitled to the house or a Toyota Corolla purchased in 2012.
Seepersad said while there was a relationship between the two, Singh did not want to live with her. The judge said the way he treated Springer was unacceptable and reflective of his dismissive attitude toward women.
He said the doctor used and had a good time with the woman. He added that women were not to be treated as “playthings” or the property of men. The judge said he hoped Singh’s sons will not continue their father’s behaviour.
Ram Singh, 60, died from a heart attack in 2015.
In documents filed last October, Springer, 32, detailed her relationship with Singh, whom she said she met in mid-2011 while she was a nursing student.
She explained that their relationship quickly turned from friendly to romantic and, that same year, they moved into a rented one-bedroom apartment.
In 2012, Springer said they decided to purchase a home they could share and start a family.
They found a five-bedroom property with a swimming pool in Arima, and a sale agreement was done in December 2012. The couple, who yearly vacationed in Magarita, Venezuela, also purchased a car in 2012.
Springer said the house was in need of renovations and they both “put everything” into it. She said she had receipts for the $76,155.47 she spent in repairs and she also bought $58,485.46 in furniture and paid the bills at the house. Springer said she also maintained the car and paid the insurance premium.
Springer, in her affidavit, said she and the doctor were in a relationship for four and a half years and, based on the manner they conducted their affairs, she knew Singh intended that she would have her rightful share in their home and keep the car for her use.
Ram Singh’s son, Keiron Singh, acting on behalf of his mother, Takawati Christine Balroop, whom the doctor divorced in 2004, brought action against Springer.
He said, in court documents, that his father hired Springer as a nursing assistant and Springer’s mother as a domestic helper, allowing them to have access to the house.
The younger Singh said following his father’s death, Springer was warned of legal proceedings for trespass and possession.
Kieron Singh stated that in 2016, Springer sought a declaration from the court that a co-habitual relationship existed between her and Ram Singh, but this application, defended by the claimant, was dismissed.
In giving his decision, Seepersad said the doctor and Springer were in a relationship, but that he put her in an unrealistic expectation as it concerned possession of the house and car. He also did not accept that she assisted in buying the multi-million-dollar home or contributed to the $15,000 monthly mortgage or the furnishings with her $7,000 salary.
Following a virtual trial, Seepersad ordered that Springer hand over the house to the claimant. In the oral ruling, Springer was ordered to vacate the house by April 30 and pay the legal cost for the proceedings.
Springer had filed documents seeking to have the property sold and the proceeds shared between herself and Singh’s family, but this was dismissed by the judge.
The claimant was, at Wednesday’s virtual hearing, represented by attorney Haresh Ramnath. He said the family should be willing to allow Springer to keep the furniture she said she bought for the house and the car.
Seepersad said Springer was young enough to learn from the experience and move on.