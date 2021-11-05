Nurses against Covid vaccine discrimination in ICU wards

The Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association (TTRNA) says it does not support any form of discrimination in the provision of Covid-19 treatment and has called on its membership to continue providing quality care to all patients.
This comes following comments made by TTRNA head Idi Stuart who said he was in support of allocating limited Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds to persons who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, if a choice had to be made.
Stuart told the Express last week that, in light of health officials’ frequent warnings of limited space in the Covid-19 ICUs, he fully supported prioritising care for patients who had been vaccinated over those who made conscious decisions to not get the vaccine.
“If someone took that decision to get vaccinated to improve their chances of recovery, then you should take that decision and give that ICU bed to that person,” Stuart had said.
Stuart made it clear this was his personal opinion and not the view of the TTRNA.
TTRNA public relations officer Afeisha Edwards yesterday noted that “heart breaking” decisions may have to be made but she said healthcare professionals are guided by a code of conduct.
“The TTRNA supports high quality, evidence-based practice by all our members,” Edwards said in a news release.
“During the Covid-19 pandemic, clinicians may be forced to make heart-breaking decisions under circumstances they have never faced before whilst nurses and other members of the team fully understand considerations and consequences.
“Nurses and other healthcare professionals are governed by codes of conduct which we adhere to. We strive to always provide the best possible care. TTRNA does not support any form of discrimination or impartial access to treatment and calls upon our membership to continue delivery of holistic quality care as we have been rendering to all patients 24/7 throughout the pandemic,” Edwards said.
Principal Medical Officer of Health Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards on Wednesday noted the majority of patients who are severely ill from Covid-19 and require ICU care are not fully vaccinated.
She however stressed that vaccination status is not a criterion for the admission of a Covid-19 patient into the ICU.
Abdool-Richards also urged people to get vaccinated, saying vaccination is the population’s tool to reduce admissions into the ICU.