Nurses get nod for hard work

There is no doubt that the work of nurses and other healthcare workers has been invaluable in 2021, as they battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the frontlines, sometimes at the expense of their own physical and mental health.

While many viewed these workers as the “heroes” of the pandemic, they were not immune from the impact of the virus. They, too, faced challenges in carrying out their duties, including inadequate working conditions and burnout.

The Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association (TTRNA), the union that represents nurses and midwives, ensured that the nurses’ concerns remained on the forefront throughout the year. The TTRNA fought for nurses so they could focus on fighting for the lives of their patients.

It is for this tireless work during this Covid-19 pandemic that the Express has selected the country’s nurses as the 2021 Community Group of the Year award winner.

Because of the TTRNA’s efforts, the Ministry of Labour last year agreed to ratify the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Nursing Personnel Convention 149 which president Idi Stuart said yesterday would go a long way in setting the minimum standards of nursing and midwifery employment in T&T.

Another initiative that came to life due to the TTRNA’s advocacy was a health insurance policy for nursing personnel. This month, Stuart said, a $1 million life insurance policy for nursing personnel will also come on stream, something he said nurses have been crying out for.

The association is also in the midst of discussions to become the recognised majority union and negotiating body for nurses and midwives.

Stuart said the association is proud of what it has been able to achieve for its members thus far.

He said the pandemic had highlighted just how crucial nurses are to the country.

“The public has seen the value of nursing and midwifery personnel during this pandemic,” Stuart said.

He however lamented that nurses still do not get the recognition and respect they deserve.

“An ICU trained nurse could keep you alive even if you have lost the will to live and I don’t think people understand that,” he said.

Stuart expressed sadness that, in the past year, many nurses had left T&T to take up more lucrative jobs abroad and he said the Ministry of Health must recognise what a loss it is to the health sector when trained, experienced nurses leave and are replaced by junior nurses, fresh out of school.

He said while there have been nurses who let the profession down, the vast majority are committed and dedicated and the association will continue to fight for them.

Stuart’s passion for nursing comes from his own experience battling meningitis as a child, as it was nursing personnel who cared for him and saved his life.

“I myself have been the beneficiary of quality healthcare in my early years, at the hands of nursing personnel. I hold that dear and it is now my responsibility to give back to my country in the skill that I have,” he said.

Stuart thanked the Express for recognising nurses’ hard work and said he looked forward to continuing to represent the nursing fraternity in 2022.

