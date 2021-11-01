Tired and traumatised dealing with deaths daily but doing the best they can.
That’s how one nurse attached to a Covid 19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) yesterday described the mood of most frontline nurses amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Giving an account of a gruelling day in the life of a nurse in ICU, a team leader and ICU nurse attached to the Couva Medical and Multi-training Facility, nurse Josette Smith-Bethel, said unless people have actually been in the ICU, they can never imagine what really goes on.
Speaking during the Ministry of Health’s virtual news conference yesterday, Smith-Bethel said, “Relatives, we empathise with you but please know that we are doing our best. We do everything for our patients. We give them baths. We feed them. We sometimes even ensure relatives receive a phone call or a video call because the harsh reality is, it may very well be their last.”
She added: “A day in the ICU is physically and emotionally exhausting. We are just going. We are not able to eat. We are not able to drink or even use the bathroom. We can spend anywhere from six to eight hours, sometimes 12 hours in full PPE just to ensure that the needs of our patients are met.
“We too have families. Some of us have children at home doing online schooling and we are not there to guide them.
“On our days off, we sleep and regroup to do it all over again. However, on my days off I am thinking about my patients, wondering, ‘Are they still going to be there when I get back?” she said.
Continuing to detail the challenges nurses face working in the ICU, she added, “On arrival into the hot zone, I will take over my assigned suite from the nurse from the previous shift.
“Patients in my care vary in ages. Some are children, young, middle-aged and elderly and are very critical. They require high levels of oxygen via face masks or mechanical ventilation.
“Unless you are actually in there, you could never imagine what goes on in the ICU. Our ICU can house 22 patients and we have recently extended and increased our capacity to house approximately 19 extra patients.”
“Patients in the ICU need continuous monitoring with a cocktail of medication but we could only do so much.
“A patient’s status could change without warning and sometimes relatives will be asked to make what could be life-changing decisions on behalf of their loved ones. And as nurses it’s hard because we are the ones tasked with ensuring that we do what is required to keep their relative alive,” she said.
Get vaccinated
Smith-Bethel also recalled how the health of one of her younger patients, a 26-year-old male, quickly deteriorated.
“He was doing well. He was one patient that I was certain would be able to leave ICU and return to his family. However, that was not the case.
“Unfortunately, his condition worsened, resulting in him being orally intubated and mechanically ventilated and eventually succumbing to Covid-19 a couple days later. I felt that,” she said.
As a result of deaths such as this one and the overall challenges brought on the pandemic, she said the past few months have made her question her career choice, which she has always believed was her calling.
“At this time being a registered nurse in a pandemic has become extremely overwhelming… We are going to be scarred. Some, if not all of us are already traumatised. We have seen so much death and we know that there is going to be more. It hits real hard when we lose our own. We have lost family members. We have lost friends. We have lost so many people to Covid-19,” she lamented.
When asked if nurses felt valued because of all the extra work they now do, she said, “We feel the love at times but the reality is we’re tired and it seems as though there is no end so we’re constantly going and what more could we do?
“But we appreciate the love that we do get from the public, from relatives, from upper management but we would appreciate it greater if you guys go out and get vaccinated so, hey our workload could decrease a bit.”
Nevertheless, Nurse Smith-Bethel said she will not give up the fight.
“Some say we are superheroes in scrubs so let’s continue to fight. I am not giving up. We are not giving up... I know it is a lot but we are strong and we are resilient,” she said.
“To sweet T&T. My sweet T&T. There is no cure for Covid and we are exhausted. We need you to take personal responsibility. You do not want to end up in the ICU.
“Covid-19 is heart-wrenching and it is destroying families so I urge you to protect yourself. Protect your family. Protect your community and let us end this pandemic for good. Don’t delay, get vaccinated today,” she added.