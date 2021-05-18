Nurses under stress

Nurses are suffering mental and physical stress taking care of Covid-19 patients and they are begging you to behave yourselves and don’t add to their discomfort.
Healthcare professionals who have been at the front lines dealing with Covid-19 patients have been putting their fears aside and risking their lives to save others during this pandemic.
They have been working long shifts and at times going beyond the call of duty to administer care to patients who are stricken with the potentially fatal virus.
One nurse has taken to social media to speak out about the exhaustion experienced by healthcare workers, and begged citizens to stay home or adhere to the Covid-19 protocols.
In a TikTok video, the nurse said, “I know many of you all don’t believe in Covid. But let me tell you something. Nursing staff, doctors, the healthcare workers – we are tired, we are frustrated. Dealing with patients in a hazmat suit for hours, six hours plus. You cannot pee. You can’t drink water because you afraid to pee. You cannot get a break. There are so many patients that it is an overwhelming thing.
“We are tired. I slept all day yesterday and I am still tired. It has been a tiring past couple of weeks, and we need you all to just adhere to the guidelines. Still people are out here wearing masks below their nose. Oh gosh all you. I am begging, I tired. My colleagues are tired. We are just asking. Please stay home, please.”
Preparing for patients
The Express asked nurses, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, what steps are taken before entering the patient area in the hospital and was provided with a list of 13 that are taken by each healthcare professional. The hazmat suit - which is antibacterial, waterproof, wind-proof and antivirus - is just one of the pieces of PPE that are worn.
To get clad in the many layers of personal protective equipment (PPE) is not a one-person job, and it takes several minutes to get geared up.
The PPE checklist included:
1. Scrubs (medical hygienic wear) and no personal items, 2. sanitise hands, 3. shoe covering/ booties, 4. sanitise hands, 5. gloves, 6. jumpsuit/ surgical gown, 7. tape cuffs, 8. don mask (N95/ surgical), 9. goggles/ face shield, 10. head covering, 11. jumpsuit hoodie, 12. second glove, 13. apron.
After all this, then they proceed to the patient area.
One nurse said it takes about half an hour to adjust to breathing under the face mask.
“By the second hour you are tempted to just rip off the mask because you feel like you can’t breathe, And the mask is worn for at least four hour,” the nurse said.
Another said: “If you are doing a lot of stuff for the patient imagine sweating down inside face mask and PPE and you can’t touch your face.”
And after dealing with the positive Covid-19 patients, the used PPE has to be removed, and there is also fear of infection.
“Wearing the PPE is fine but the problem is taking it off. You have to be careful not to contaminate yourself,” said another.