President of Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association Idi Stuart says the association is grateful to the Prime Minister for his offer of special payments to healthcare workers for their service during the Covid-19 pandemic.
He, however, hopes the Government would make provisions to also pay nurses all outstanding money owed to them and to make their temporary positions permanent.
At a town hall meeting in Belmont on Tuesday night, Rowley announced that he planned to instruct Minister of Finance Colm Imbert to include a “separate and special payment” to every Ministry of Health worker in the upcoming 2022/2023 budget.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Stuart noted this was not the first time such an offer was made by the Government, adding he hoped it would materialise this time.
“While we are thankful that the Prime Minister sees the wisdom in offering an incentive to healthcare workers, particularly nursing personnel who we represent, we also take note that this is not a new statement he would have made.
“He gave that assurance to the nursing personnel in 2020 just before the general election, where he made that promise to the association at a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Residence. So 2020, it didn’t come through.
“We would have taken note he made the same comments in 2021, and earlier this year. So it isn’t a new statement. The only thing different is we hope it would materialise on this occasion,” Stuart said.
“More importantly, we would also hope the Government makes good on the outstanding monies they have for nursing personnel in par that they are currently owing, for outstanding increments, outstanding gratuity, outstanding pension payments. That is more of a concern to us.
“Even though he’s offering a one-off payment, and we are thankful as every cent counts, however, a more significant amount is owed to us,” he said.
“We hope that this one-off payment does not throw off the commitment that he is owing to nursing and Ministry of Health personnel. And furthermore, he himself on the Hansard, and the Finance Minister at the last budget debate almost one year ago, would have given the assurance that nursing and ministry personnel would have been made permanently employed. That, too, has not materialised,” Stuart added.
Unfair contracts
Stuart said 3,400 nurses are currently temporarily employed by the Government and their contracts are renewed once per year.
“The association would have recently won a court judgment against the Government regarding placing nursing and ministry personnel on these continuous temporary employment contracts without gratuity and pension.
“The court would have frowned on the regional health authority and the Government for doing so, and mandated them to correct that. So we hope, too, that they are making provisions in this upcoming budget to regularise nursing and ministry personnel,” he said.
The judgment Stuart referred to was handed down by the Industrial Court on July 29.
The association had taken the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) to court over its decision to alter one of its nurses’ usual one-year contract to a six-month contract.
The court found that the NCRHA acted “in a manner contrary to good industrial relations practice”.
“Short-term contracts are akin in the public service to a plaster that has been applied to a sore. The sore is often the failure to secure Cabinet approval for additional posts, contract or establishment, in departments and organisations.
“While such posts may be critically needed, the failure to approve them has forced a dependence on successive fixed-term contracts that are of short duration. This action has been taken throughout the public service and has been decried by this court,” the judgment stated.
“It is a situation that is unlikely to end until the coming into being of a much discussed but not yet realised public service transformation effort that one can only imagine will include a variety of critical actions and activities, some requiring legislative intervention...,” it added.